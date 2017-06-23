Watch Mexico Vs. Russia Confederations Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview As El Tri Face ‘Judgment Day’ Game

Mexico face one of the biggest matches in their history on Saturday, in a game that will live stream from Russia against the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup hosts with a berth in semifinals of the prestigious pre-World Cup tournament on the line for both teams – teams that will be facing each other for the 13th time.

In fact, Mexico and Russia have played to a stalemate in seven of their previous 12 meetings, while Russia has won four and Mexico just one, a victory that came 31 years ago.

A draw for Mexico on Saturday would leave the team with five points and clinch a semifinal berth. That means that Russia needs a clear victory to end with six points — a total that’ll be good enough to get the hosts into the knockout stage. In fact, if New Zealand can stun Portugal at the same time on Saturday, a Russia win would give the hosts top of the group.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Mexico vs. Russia match on Saturday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, on Saturday, June 24. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 4 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream will get rolling at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 a.m. Pacific.

Watch a preview of the Mexico-Russia showdown in the video below.

Mexico Manager Juan Carlos Osorio at a press conference on Friday described the game as “judgment day” for his team.

“I honestly think that this is a perfect scenario for Mexican football,” he said. “We play away from home against the host team with a lot of support from their fans and fighting for qualification.”

Can the Mexico win in what their own manager calls an “extraordinary scenario” to launch themselves into the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals where they would be likely to face either Chile or Germany on Wednesday? Or will tournament hosts Russia pull off the upset and potentially eliminate El Tri from the competition, scoring what would be one of the most historic victories in Russian on-the-pitch history? To find out, watch the Mexico vs. Russia FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match live stream from 45,300-seat Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, with streaming video offered by Fox Sports Go at this link or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to view the live stream on tablet computers and smartphones.

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Mexico vs. Russia Confederations Cup Match stream live on their TV sets.

El Tri and Russia fans without cable login credentials can watch the 2017 New Zealand-Portugal clash stream legally and for free on Sling TV by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the Group A match live from Russia. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the Mexico vs. Russia FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match can view the game using ITV Hub at this link or the ITV Hub app, which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and several other smart TV sets and devices in Great Britain. For more live streaming options in countries around the world, visit this link.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]