Mel B Refuses To Pay For Estranged Husband’s Extravagant Lifestyle Including $4,300 Grocery Bill

It looks like Mel B’s estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, is going to have to find another way to pay for his extravagant lifestyle because the America’s Got Talent judge is not willing to foot the bill for him anymore.

The former couple is going through a nasty divorce battle and now Belafonte has requested emergency spousal support from his ex, but Mel is pumping the brakes on paying for what she calls his “wish list.”

TMZ reported that the singer is not just going to shell out the money for her ex’s demands, so she filed papers rejecting his request. In the court docs, Mel said she’s refusing to pay $4,300 a month for Belafonte’s groceries, $2,000 for a clothing allowance, and another $750 a month for his cellphone bill. She explained that the money he’s seeking for groceries, which adds up to almost $150 per day, is about the same as what a family spends weekly on their entire food order. When it comes to Belafonte’s clothing, she sees no need for that and claims he already has an entire wardrobe. As for the the $750 requested for his cellphone, Mel says that is way too much for one phone.

But that’s not all, Belafonte is also requesting that the former Spice Girl pay $11,000 a month for his housing. Well, you guessed it, she isn’t paying for that either and countered his homeless claim saying he is staying with some friends instead of renting his own place.

The 42-year-old and Belafonte were married for nearly 10 years, before Mel filed for divorce last March. She was later granted a restraining order against him after alleging that he physically and sexually abused her on multiple occasions. The singer also accused him of having an affair with and impregnating their former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, before she had an abortion. As the Inquisitr noted, a judge ordered Gilles to stay away from Mel as well.

Belafonte and his lawyers have repeatedly denied Mel’s abuse allegations. As to why he is seeking spousal support now, he claims that the legal fees for the divorce have cost him $500,000 in earnings.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]