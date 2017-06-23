‘Outlander’ Season 3: EP Ronald Moore Dishes On The Early Episodes [Spoilers]

Outlander fans have been waiting almost 12 months for the premiere of Season 3. It’s a wait that has come to be called a “Droughtlander.” Luckily, the end is drawing near. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will return to our screens in September, just three months from now. Executive Producer Ronald Moore has spoken recently about what we will see when the show returns and some things that Outlander fans are going to have to be a little patient about.

Spoilers lay ahead, so stop reading now if you don’t want to know anything about Season 3 of Outlander.

The last time we saw Claire, she had learned that Jamie survived the Battle of Culloden which led her to the decision to travel back through the stones to be with him. Season 3 will backtrack a bit and pick up with her arrival in the 20th century. Unfortunately, that means that the lovers reunion that Outlander fans are so eager to see won’t happen until further into the season. The 20 years that Claire spent in the 20th century with Frank (Tobias Menzies) before learning that Jamie lived are important. And Jamie had 20 years that he thought he would never see her again. He had to build a life without her. Ronald Moore recently told TV Guide that the first few episodes will focus on that period of time.

“One of the things we wanted to do was talk about what Claire was doing in those 20 years as well. The way we’ve structured the season allows you to experience both [Jamie and Claire’s lives] at the same time.”

Not to fear, though. Outlander wouldn’t be Outlander without romance, and we’ll see one blossom between Claire’s daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Roger (Richard Rankin). They will all team up to figure out what happened to Jamie after the Battle of Culloden, so Claire has some direction when she goes back to the 18th century to find him.

The early episodes of Season 3 of Outlander will show us the pain that both lovers suffer while they are separated, but it won’t all be suddenly rosy when they finally find each other. People change a lot in 20 years. They will have to figure out if they are still compatible. They will have lots of catching up to do on experiences, both good and bad, that they had during their time apart. While they are very much in love, this is a lot for any couple to deal with, and there are sure to be a wide range of emotions along the way.

While we wait for Season 3, here’s an Outlander scene you may not have watched before. It’s a deleted scene from Season 2, and it has all the things we’ve come to love about Claire and Jamie.

