Ashton Kutcher Confesses To Kissing A Very Young Mila Kunis: ‘Isn’t This Illegal?’

In a new interview, Ashton Kutcher reminisced about his firsts with wife Mila Kunis, focusing on his first kisses with Ms. Kunis early in their careers. In particular, Kutcher talked about kissing Mila in a scene for That ’70s Show when Kunis was below the age of consent and Mr. Kutcher was old enough to worry about the ramifications of the kiss.

As Brides shares, Kutcher and Kunis had their first kiss long before they got together in real life, when a scene in That ’70s Show required that the future couple kiss on screen. At the time, Mila was just 14-years-old, while Ashton was 19-years-old. As Ashton now confesses, he was concerned about the age difference between himself and Kunis, particularly because Mila was still so young.

“It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal? Like, can I—am I allowed?’ It was really awkward because I’m, like, a 19-year-old kid,” said Ashton during an interview with shock jock Howard Stern.

While the kiss was awkward for Mr. Kutcher at the time, he now says he’s grateful for the scene on That ’70s Show, because it immortalized their first kiss.

Were Sparks Flying On That ’70s Show?

It depends on who you ask. According to Cosmopolitan, Ashton wasn’t at all attracted to Mila, who was more like a sister to the star than a love interest. Kutcher adds that he tried to be as respectful as possible toward his future bride, ensuring the scene was handled tastefully. He even wanted to make sure Kunis was okay with the scene, throughout the filming of That ’70s Show’s episode.

When it’s reported that Mila said something similar, claiming she wasn’t attracted to Kutcher either, Ashton laughs off the assertion. He goes as far as to say Kunis is fibbing and says he has proof.

Apparently, Ashton has seen Kunis’ personal journal and shares that there is an entry from the filming of that episode. In the entry, Ms. Kunis describes Kutcher as “hot,” proving that she was attracted to her future husband, even back then.

The star does admit that Kunis’ feelings about him changed later on, suggesting that their friendship on the set of That ’70s Show created a more platonic bond between them.

“At first I think she thought that I was good-looking, and then shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her, because I was like a big brother,” said Kutcher. “It was like, ‘He’s annoying, because he’s always looking out for my best interest.'”

Fate intervened later in their acting careers, bringing the Kutcher and Kunis team back together for the romantic comedies No Strings Attached and Friends with Benefits. Those films gave Mila and Ashton an opportunity to explore the more romantic side of their friendship without the concern over their age difference. Kutcher recalls feeling as though he and Kunis were living out the plots of those films, as their passion for each other swept them away.

