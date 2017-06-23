Terminally Ill 5-Year-Old ‘Marries’ Her Best Friend In The Wedding Of Her Dreams

5-year-old Eileidh Paterson of Scotland is terminally ill with neuroblastoma, but that didn’t stop her from living out one of her lifelong dreams: to become a bride. The little girl walked down the aisle in a mock ceremony to her best friend, six-year-old Harrison Grier. The bash was fairytale themed, and in attendance were Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Batman, Merida from Brave, Moana from Moana and several more.

The adorable little one wore a pink and white fluffy gown and the traditional veil, while her groom looked sharp in a traditional Scottish kilt.

The young girl’s mother said that the pair have an amazing connection with one another and that he always tries to make sure that she’s okay. There isn’t anyone else she would rather marry in her mock ceremony.

This wedding was what her parents reported as the first thing on her bucket list, but she has a longer list of things she wants to do before she passes away. Her family set up a £10,000 fund for her in order for her to do everything she wants to do on earth.

These activities include going in an airplane, visiting Disneyland, meeting Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead, riding the London Eye and seeing the Blackpool Illuminations. The family have already blown through their £10,000 goal, which means they may be able to give the terminally ill youngster even more special treats that they had originally planned to do.

The terminally ill young girl has an aggressive form of cancer, and doctors have, unfortunately, run out of treatment options for her. The medication she takes now is to prolong her life as long as possible and to help keep her out of pain. Sadly, all she knows is hospital visits and painful treatments and tests, as she was diagnosed three years ago at the age of two.

The adorable wedding took place at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, where the young girl recruited her sisters and costumed princess characters as bridesmaids. Harrison, her groom, chose some of his brothers and costumed superheroes to do the honors as his groomsmen. The pair even had a reception with candy, popcorn, a photobooth and dancing with all of the adults in their lives.

[Featured Image by Mike Flokis/Stringer/Getty Images]