‘Big Brother 19’ Premiere Spoilers: Rumors Of An Early Eviction Ahead, Could A Vet Be Joining The ‘BB19’ Cast?

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease that the premiere episode will have quite a few surprises in store for the BB19 viewers. According to Big Brother Network, CBS could be planning an eviction on premiere night–ending one of the cast members’ Big Brother dreams before the get a chance tho plan the game. And that’s not all either, BBN (Big Brother Network) speculated that at least one returning players could be joining the cast.

Early Eviction Planned?

The description for Big Brother 19’s premiere episode revealed that one of the houseguests would face eviction. The scoop sent the BB19 fans in a tailspin, thinking about what it could mean for the game. Is it possible that one of the 16 houseguests will face eviction during Episode 1?

Since they announced 16 players, many BB19 fans assumed that meant that no one would be evicted during the first episode and the cast list released is complete. However, remembering that Big Brother’s motto is to expect the unexpected, so it’s possible there could be an early eviction, and CBS could add a few more players to the game.

Returning Players Still A Go?

There have been rumors for quite some time that Paul Abrahamian and Zach Rance would be joining the Big Brother 19 cast. When CBS didn’t include them in the cast reveal, many felt that was confirmation that the cast would be all fresh faces. However, it seems paranoia took hold of the BB19 viewers and now they suspect that two vets could be on their way back into the Big Brother game.

Social media believes that Rance and Abrahamian joined the cast. Apparently, the proof is they haven’t done any live stream videos in several weeks. While this isn’t confirmed, most Big Brother 19 fans seem sure that CBS has a huge surprise in store for June 28 episode. Of course, this could all be just rumors and hype, and there may not be any vets joining the cast. However, there is a small chance that CBS is planning a huge shocker on premiere night. And, what would be more shocking than announcing that Paul Abrahamian and Zach Rance will be joining Big Brother 19.

Do you think Paul and Zach will be on Big Brother this summer? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Big Brother 19 returns June 28 with a two-night kickoff on CBS.

