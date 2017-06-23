Loretta Lynn Update: Country Legend Cancels More Shows After Stroke

Loretta Lynn is still battling to return to form after suffering a stroke in May.

Unfortunately for fans of the country icon, it appears that Loretta still isn’t well enough to return to the stage. It was confirmed this week that she has canceled two upcoming shows as she continues to rest in the wake of her stroke.

Loretta was scheduled to perform two shows in Iowa in July, but it has been confirmed weeks before the concerts were set to take place that the legendary 85-year-old singer will no longer be performing. Fans hoping to attend the shows will be given refunds.

The official website of Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Palace, where Lynn was set to perform on July 7, confirmed that the singer has now canceled her upcoming appearance. The venue cited “circumstances beyond our control” as the reason for the cancellation.

Dubuque’s Five Flags Center also posted a message to their Facebook page, confirming a whole month before Lynn’s July 21 show at the Iowa venue that she will not be taking to the stage.

While Loretta is canceling her shows set for next month, it sounds like the Grand Ole Opry star is doing better after being rushed to a Tennessee hospital on May 5.

Loretta is planning to return to the spotlight this September as she is expected to appear at the Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival at her Hurricane Mills ranch in Tennessee.

Clarkesville Now confirmed that Lynn is expected to attend the event taking place between September 28 and October 1, but it’s not yet clear is she has plans to perform.

The latest news comes after Loretta’s team revealed earlier this month that the country legend had been moved to a rehabilitation center as she continues to recover from her medical emergency.

Although her family has stayed pretty quiet about her health recently, Lynn’s sister and fellow country singer Crystal Gayle said in May that she was still in the hospital and was being cared for by doctors and nurses. She also asked fans to continue to pray for her recovery.

“Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes for Loretta. Keep them coming!” Crystal wrote on Facebook, adding that her sister had “wonderful doctors and nurses taking care of her” following her stroke.

Lynn’s team confirmed in May that the singer had suffered a stroke and was immediately taken to a local hospital. Reassuringly, a statement told fans at the time that she was “responsive and expected to make a full recovery.”

The statement posted to her official website also confirmed that Loretta would be canceling her upcoming shows because she had “been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating.”

It was confirmed shortly afterward that Lynn’s remaining May and June concerts had been canceled. However, her team didn’t cancel her July shows until this week, suggesting that the star still isn’t well enough to take to the stage but is on the road to recovery.

Leave your get well messages for Loretta Lynn below.

[Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images]