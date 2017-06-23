Phil Montag On Steve Scalise: I Hate This Motherf***er, I’m F***ing Glad He Got Shot, Wish He Was Dead [Video]

The below audio recordings are going viral, with the voice of Phil Montag speaking about the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Although Montag didn’t know how to pronounce Scalise’s name, Montag, who previously co-chaired the Nebraska Democratic Party’s technology committee, claimed he hated the Republican member of Congress. Montag said that Scalise’s whole role was to convince Republicans to make people drop their healthcare, and as such, Montag wished Scalise had died in the recent shooting.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb removed Montag from his position after a link to the audio was sent to the press, as reported by the Omaha World Herald. The recorded conversation happened inside a home with Montag, Chelsey Gentry-Tipton, who is the Nebraska Democratic Party Black Caucus Chair, and one of Chelsey’s friends. After the below videos had gone viral, Montag claimed to be horrified by Scalise’s shooting and claimed he didn’t want Steve to die.

Despite the words heard in the following videos, Montag claimed that his words had been edited and taken out of context. However, Kleeb confirmed that it was indeed Montag’s voice heard on the recordings.

Warning: The following video contains offensive language that might be disturbing to some listeners.

Montag was referencing the day that Scalise and four others were gunned down at a baseball practice game on June 14.

Scalise is still recovering from his injuries.



Kleeb denounced the words spoken by Montag and removed him from his position upon hearing his remarks. She also reported Montag’s words to authorities.

Montag said that he wouldn’t say the things he said about Scalise in public, but the end of the video reveals that Montag’s words had been captured in audio format the entire time. Destin Madison recorded the now-viral conversation. According to the Associated Press, attempts to reach Destin by the publication were not successful, and Montag did not want to answer the publication’s direct questions.

Montag claimed that the conversation lasted 30 minutes to an hour, but that the snippet published online on Wednesday evening on Talk Real Solutions represented part of the conversation.

Phil Montag said the recording was edited to take his words out of context: https://t.co/1PyGfk2oS4 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 23, 2017

Scalise can be seen in the top photo above at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, November 15, 2016.

Nebraska Democrat, Montag, fired for Scalise statement https://t.co/YdNQ3z2k9e — Kim Welzenbach (@KimWelzenbach) June 23, 2017

