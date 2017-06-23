‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered’ Hits PS4 Next Week, Xbox One And PC Later

The inevitable separate release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered finally received a launch date Friday. Activision announced the remaster of the first-person shooter classic will land on the PlayStation 4 first next week followed by the Xbox One and PC platforms later.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered was originally only available as a part of the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy and Digital Deluxe editions. It will be released as a standalone game for the PlayStation 4 on June 27 for $39.99 via the PlayStation Store and retailers.

The Xbox One and PC releases will arrive approximately one month later. This is in keeping with the Call of Duty timed exclusivity deal between PlayStation and Activision.

The title is a complete remake of the original PS3 and Xbox 360 game and not just slapping on higher definition textures. Raven Software kept the movement, guns, and gameplay true to the original release while upgrading the visuals, the audio, and many of the animations from the first-person perspective.

Modern Warfare Remastered does come with other modern additions, however. This includes Supply Drops for multiplayer loot containing cosmetic items such as calling cards, emblems, characters, weapon skins, and reticles. Melee weapons are included as well.

Supply Drops were introduced in Advanced Warfare and became a permanent fixture with Black Ops 3 and Infinite Warfare. They can be purchased through the Depot using in-game currency earned through playing or by using real-world money and come with items of varying rarity from common to epic.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered launched with only 10 of the original multiplayer maps remastered for the current generation. Activision pushed an update in December that contained the remaining six multiplayer maps – Bloc, Countdown, Pipeline, Showdown, Strike, and Wet Work. The update also added two game modes that became popular in future editions of Call of Duty – Hardpoint and Gun Game.

Note that the Variety Map Pack is not included with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. The pack is sold separately for $14.99 and comes with the same four remastered maps as the original – Killhouse, Chinatown, Creek, and Broadcast.

