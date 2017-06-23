J.K. Rowling Hits Fans With A Twist: There Are Two Harry Potters!

J.K. Rowling recently dropped a bombshell on the “Pottermore” website, telling fans that there are actually two people in the wizarding universe known as Harry Potter. While this may have fans freaking out or feeling like they’ve just been hit by a ton of bricks, she explains that the situation isn’t quite as complicated as you might think.

Harry Potter is actually named after his great-grandfather, who is also known as Harry Potter.

She describes him as being known as Henry Potter, who “was a direct descendant of Hardwin and Iolanthe, and served on the Wizengamot from 1913 to 1921.” His friends called him Harry, making him the very first Harry Potter in the wizarding world.

Harry Potter’s lineage has been less well-known than that of other characters, which made J.K. Rowling’s revelation come as a shock to many fans of the beloved Harry Potter series.

J.K Rowling also revealed that great-grandfather of Harry Potter evidently caused a stir during the first world war when he publicly spoke out against Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, for telling wizards not to assist Muggles in the war raging on. Because he was so outspoken about many issues, he was excluded from the “Sacred 28,” a list of British “true blood” wizards.

Additionally, J.K. Rowling gave the origin of Harry Potter’s surname. Their last name comes from a 12th century wizard dubbed Linfred of Stinchcombe who was given the nickname Potterer. Later, it was shortened to Potter and the family then adopted this as their surname.

Harry Potter’s grandfather Fleamont, according to J.K. Rowling, had been teased in school for his name. Naturally, Fleamont attended Hogwarts just like the rest of his family, and his son and grandson after him.

Fleamont made a fortune creating a hair tonic called Sleekeazy’s Hair Potion, which more than tripled the family’s worth. Fleamont and his wife died of Dragon Pox before they were able to see Harry Potter born.

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series has made her one of the richest women in the world. Originally, she lived off of government benefits and struggled to feed her daughter, but has become extravagantly wealthy thanks to her amazing imagination.

