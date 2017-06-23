‘Will & Grace’ Revival Will Address The Series Finale Time Jump

Will & Grace fans couldn’t be more excited about the show returning to television this fall. However, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered following the finale of the original series, and it seems that viewers will get the answers.

According to E! Online, Will & Grace will return in September for a 12-episode run on NBC. It has been 11 years since fans said goodbye to Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack, and viewers are ready to see the characters once again. However, there are a few things the revival will have to clear up in the new episodes.

As many Will & Grace fans will remember, the series finale of the original show ended with a time jump that revealed best friends Will and Grace had not spoken to each other in 20 years after getting into a blow out argument that ended their friendship.

The finale ended with Will and Grace seeing each other again for the first time 20 years after their friendship ended as their children moved into the same dorm at college, the very same way the two former friends had met. The pair decided to reconnect and, of course, Jack and Karen were there too. So, how will the revival address the 20 year rift between the title characters?

The show’s co-creators, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan have revealed that they spent a lot of time figuring out how they would “reintroduce” the show and address the events of the series finale. While the creators aren’t giving too much away, they did confirm that in 2017 Will and Grace will still be living in their apartment and that the revival will explain exactly what happened so that fans “know the rules moving forward,” and have closure about what the revival will bring to the table.

“We can tell you this much: They are very much living in that apartment in 2017 in the month of September, on the 28th of September at 9:00. That’s when you’re going to meet up with them again and they are going to explain to you exactly what happened so you know the rules moving forward and you won’t feel like anything is left open.”

Meanwhile, Will & Grace isn’t the only TV revival that has some explaining to do. Roseanne will also be returning to television with new episodes and fans have a lot of questions stemming from the show’s controversial series finale.

What are your thoughts on the Will & Grace revival addressing the show’s twenty year time jump?

