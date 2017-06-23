‘Dancing With The Stars’ Planning Another All-Star Season? Lindsay Arnold Weighs In

Dancing With The Stars will return for a brand new season this fall, and fans are already talking about who they would like to see on the dance floor when the show comes back. However, there is a possibility that some old favorites could return to light up the ballroom once again in another all-star season.

According to WetPaint, Dancing With The Stars has only done one other all-star season in the past. Season 15 of the show brought back several fan-favorites to try their luck at winning a mirror ball trophy. Former contestants such as Pamela Anderson, Joey Fatone, Drew Lachey, Gilles Marini, Emmitt Smith, Kelly Monaco, Shawn Johnson, and Kirstie Alley returned to participate in the all-star season, but it was Melissa Rycroft who redeemed her Season 8 loss by winning the mirror ball trophy in Season 15.

If Dancing With The Stars were to cast another all-star season, they have plenty of fan-favorite contestants to do it. Former participants such as Alfonso Ribeiro, Donny Osmond, Zendaya, Amber Riley, Nick Carter, Aaron Carter, Jennie Garth, Mario Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Lance Bass, Jennifer Grey, Ricki Lake, Leah Remini, Snooki, Amy Purdy, Tommy Chong, Bindi Irwin, Candace Cameron Bure, and many more would likely be welcomed back by fans if they would be willing to return.

Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold, who made it to the finals with her 2017 partner, David Ross, says she doesn’t know if the show will be doing another all-star season if the near future, but if they do, she already has her partner picked out. The dancer says she would love to reunite with Wanya Morris on the dance floor because she thinks he “deserved” to make it to the finals in Season 22, and she would love to try and bring home a mirror ball trophy with him yet again.

6. Wanya Morris – Dancing With The Stars 22 pic.twitter.com/oQvuMxwqua — Andy (@JennaLindsEmma) December 18, 2016

“I honestly have no idea, but love the idea! I will say that I thought Wanyá deserved to make it to the finals in Season 22, so I would love to be able to try with him again and take him all the way.”

In addition to seeing their favorite stars return, Dancing With The Stars fans are interested in another all-star season because they know the level of talent will be at an all-time high.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of another Dancing With The Stars all-star season? Would you like to see Lindsay Arnold and Wanya Morris dance together again?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]