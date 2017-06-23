‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sexy ‘GH’ Star Wedding On Saturday, June 24 – Who’s Getting Hitched? [PHOTOS]

General Hospital spoilers promise real life romance is in the air for a gorgeous GH star. One of the ABC soap cast members is getting married on Saturday, June 24 in Glens Falls, New York, but who is it getting hitched? Glens Falls is a little town north of Saratoga Springs in Eastern New York, almost over in Vermont. If Port Charles were real, it would be across the state from Glens Falls, but that’s not stopping this sexy soap siren from getting hitched there. So, who is getting married this weekend?

This actress has blown up recently on General Hospital

While some GH fans aren’t loving this actress’ new ABC soap story, many others are embracing her plot. The lovely lady in question who’s enjoying a plum story arc in recent General Hospital spoilers and is also getting married this weekend is the lovely Risa Dorken who plays Nurse Amy Driscoll on GH.

The adorable Risa got engaged two years ago in May 2015, to her guy Bo Clark who is also an LA actor. The duo has been dating for nearly seven years and will get hitched tomorrow in Bo’s hometown of Glens Falls, New York. The pair has been hard at work since Risa wanted a DIY wedding. Risa shared her wedding date countdown on Twitter just a few days ago.

It was a BIG #wedding week! Bridesmaid dresses picked ✅ Wedding dress ordered ✅ and DIY decor in full swing… Getting SO excited. #weddingdress #bride #LA A post shared by Risa Dorken (@risadorken) on Jul 17, 2016 at 11:43am PDT

Risa getting crafty to prep for her wedding

It seems the pair is doing low key since the General Hospital actress is getting married in her fiancé’s small town on the banks of the winding Hudson River. Risa has been sharing lots of crafts she’s prepping, with Bo’s help, for her wedding including homemade confetti cones filled with tissue hearts.

Baking the favors= 15 lbs of butter. ???????????? #diy #bakedwithlove #favors #risaandbo #homemade A post shared by Risa Dorken (@risadorken) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

On Thursday, General Hospital‘s Risa and Bo were baking goodies as favors for the wedding, and it looked to be her signature Spritz cookies judging by the 15 pounds of butter they had stacked for their baking endeavor. Bo and Risa also practiced their cake cutting skills with a rehearsal Mr. and Mrs. cake.

Practicing. ????????????#cake #risaandbo #wedding A post shared by Risa Dorken (@risadorken) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Marriage license in hand, wedding hours away

General Hospital actress Risa might have an unlucky in love character on the ABC soap, but Risa has a hot man in real life. On Tuesday, Risa shared a pic of her and Bo outside the Glens Falls county clerk’s office where they had just gotten their marriage license just days before their Saturday wedding.

This morning. #risaandbo #ny #wedding #upstate A post shared by Risa Dorken (@risadorken) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Risa is originally from Minnesota and then moved to New York where she acted on stage and met the love of her life, fellow actor Bo. In 2014, the pair packed it up and moved to the West Coast to pursue their careers in LaLa Land. They got engaged in 2015 and Risa got her GH break in 2016.

Small town wedding, then back to LA

General Hospital spoilers promise Risa should enjoy her time off because GH has more planned for Nurse Amy. The unexpected absence of Kirsten Storms in the role of Maxie Jones opened up a story line gap for Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), and GH writers chose beautiful Risa as Ryan’s new scene partner.

???? I truly love working with these 2. ???????? #gh #generalhospital #abcdaytime #soaps A post shared by Risa Dorken (@risadorken) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

GH goes dark for three weeks in July and Risa is off now for her wedding in upstate New York, but she’ll be back to LA when General Hospital returns to production, and it will be interesting to see what’s next for Amy. Risa came on in 2016 in time for the Nurses Ball with her gorgeous singing voice.

Happy Birthday to the incredibly kind, talented, and handsome Mr. @robertpalmerwatkins! Hope this year brings you so much happiness. ???????????? #gh A post shared by Risa Dorken (@risadorken) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

What’s next for Risa and Amy?

General Hospital spoilers promise Amy’s story is woven into a couple of arcs that will pull her deeper into the GH soap fabric. Amy is planning a Port Charles high school reunion with Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins), and that plot will continue with Kirsten Storms as well.

8 days. #risaandbo #engaged A post shared by Risa Dorken (@risadorken) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

While some GH spoilers wondered if Amy and Nathan might hook up with Maxie out of town, that seems to be off the table, but Amy has lots of story left as Nathan’s new BFF and book partner and the high school bullying victim of Maxie. There’s also Amy’s troubled brother Chad who might crop up.

Risa Dorken promised General Hospital fans that she’d share photos after her big day but don’t look for any leaked photos from the venue. Risa crafted a handmade sign requesting all their guests to turn off devices and enjoy the event without any digital distractions.

If you want to send a gift, Risa and Bo are registered at Target. Congratulations to the beautiful Risa Dorken on her big day. It’ll be exciting to have her back as Amy on GH. Look for more General Hospital spoilers on Amy’s next storyline.

WATCH: It's looking like "Ask Man Landers: The Book" is about to become reality. But how will Nathan factor in, going forward? #GH pic.twitter.com/E7w5BmtBxN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]