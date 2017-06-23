Miley Cyrus Declares Herself Not Just ‘Genderless’ But Also ‘Ageless’

Miley Cyrus has already stated previously that she feels as though she has no gender and came out as pansexual in October, but now she has also revealed that she feels as though she has no age and that nothing separates her from animals.

She was asked by ITV’s Lorraine from the United Kingdom why she considers herself to be weird, and she answered with a declaration of her agelessness and genderlessness.

“I think I’m—hopefully this will become the new normal too. I think I’m weird because that I feel very genderless, I feel ageless, I feel like I’m just a spirit soul, not even divided by human being. here’s no me and them and there’s no us and you. I just want to be nothing.”

Miley Cyrus is famously vegan, meaning she doesn’t eat any products derived from animals. As a result, she also cares deeply about animal life and welfare, and thus, it should come as no surprise that she sees no delineation between herself and animals.

The former Disney star has admitted to smoking weed often, and in May, decided she was going to give it up for good. She told magazines this was something she wanted to do and that she had to use the time with a clear head to re-fall in love with her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

The star is set to marry her beau, Liam Hemsworth, on the fourth of July this year, and then the pair will jet off to his native Australia for a honeymoon.

The 24-year-old recently visited Manchester in honor of all of the victims who died during the terrorist attack last month. She and Ariana Grande performed together to benefit the victims who are still being treated for their wounds, as well as those who were killed and their family’s expenses.

Since returning to the United States, she’s made several TV appearances, including one on Jimmy Fallon, where she disguised herself and stood in the New York City subway performing several different songs.

The star has cited Dolly Parton as one of her biggest influences, which isn’t surprising, especially considering her father was a country music giant himself. She joked on Lorraine that if you don’t love Dolly Parton, then you must be a weird person, and Miley laughed because she said she considered herself the weirdest person she knew, so if she calls you weird, there must be truth to the notion.

