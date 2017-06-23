Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Spotted Heading To Lana Del Rey’s Birthday Party Together

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne seem to be back together, contrary to her previous statement that they are “literally nothing” to one another. The pair were spotted holding hands last night as the exited Lana Del Rey’s birthday party at the 1OAk nightclub in Los Angeles. Paparazzi caught the pair at 2:30AM as they left the club, presumably to attend some kind of after party. The pair were also caught smoking and Scott Disick, of course, was seen drinking.

Not too long ago, rumors surfaced that Scott Disick ditched Bella Thorne during their romantic getaway in Cannes because he thought she smelled and was unhygienic. He cut Bella and her sister off and pushed them out of his villa, denying them entry. But considering the pair looked extra cozy tonight, it is doubtful that this is truly the case.

Rumors have swirled that Bella Thorne is back together with her ex, Gregg Sulkin. She has been seen by his side attending some of his soccer matches and other events, but it seems that she has either decided to call it quits on that relationship or is seeing Scott Disick behind his back.

Recently, it was reported that Bella Thorne received a bouquet of flowers from a mystery man, and now all signs are pointing toward Scott Disick being the sender of the romantic buds.

@diffeyewear Astro frame – get yours 25% off with code SCOTTD at diffeyewear.com ????#DiffCollab A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Bella Thorne reportedly said that she felt used after their wild weekend in Cannes, when Scott was seen hooking up with several different women after the two of them went their separate ways. She also said she didn’t feel like “the fancy life” of Cannes was for her anyhow, and went back home to California to do her own thing.

Scott Disick’s in-laws, meanwhile, aren’t too pleased with Scott’s wild ways. It has been reported that Kourtney Kardashian, his long term girlfriend, was angry with his apparent drinking and drug use and wanted to bar him from seeing their children until he cleaned up his act.

Scott Disick went to rehab in 2015 for substance abuse issues, but it doesn’t appear he has kicked the habit entirely.

When you are always trying to sneak photos of your friends because it's #nationalselfieday ???????????? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Stringer/Getty Images and Timothy Hiatt/Stringer/Getty Images]