Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Body’ Not Achieved By Surgery [Debunked]

Khloe Kardashian has become known for her incredible Revenge Body. The reality star found herself falling in love with working out after her split from Lamar Odom and has been dedicated to staying fit for a couple of years now. She has shared her workouts on social media and even starred in a show that helped others lose weight (Revenge Body).

Khloe has continuously said that she has been called “the fat sister,” and she has worked hard to get herself in amazing shape. Fans think that she’s done a great job and has received a ton of support from them, which has been great for her.

All of that said, however, it seems only fair that the tabloids would accuse Khloe of getting her body in shape unnaturally — and that’s exactly what has happened. According to Gossip Cop, the National Enquirer ran a story about Khloe having surgery to get her body in shape.

The site claims that Khloe has had liposuction, face-lifts, nose jobs, fillers, and brow, neck and jaw lifts in an effort to look perfect. The tabloid also claims Khloe has had work done to her entire body and that she has been spending upwards of $250,000 a year on personal trainers.

While it is no secret that Khloe works out with a personal trainer several times per week (she Snapchats her workouts frequently), Gossip Cop debunked the bogus claims put out by the Enquirer. The site spoke with someone close to Khloe in an effort to debunk the story. The source laughed off the report, reiterating the fact that Khloe is really dedicated to her workouts. Her combination of diet and exercise is what has transformed her overall look, not a plastic surgeon with a knife.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is really proud of how far she has come and has been really open and honest about her love of exercise. She has said that working out has not only become a part of her daily routine, but exercise has also been therapeutic for her.

