Exercise Addiction: Fitness Blogger Reveals The Dangers Of Working Out Too Much

Some fitness bloggers love to promote their healthy lifestyles. They’re happy to share their small meals and intense workout regimens with their readers. Fitness blogger Erin of Queen City Sweat is revealing the dangerous side to working out too much. Exercise addiction is a problem that’s hardly addressed in the fitness, wellness, and health industry. She wanted to address to her followers the dangers of exercise addiction. In a refreshingly honest post, she admitted that she used to work out too much and offered some healthy advice.

Erin took to her Instagram to talk about the importance of having a healthy balance and not working out too much. She shared a side-by-side photo – one in black-and-white and one in color. In the left photo from June 2016, Erin clearly looked thin and malnourished. The Charlotte-based blogger captioned the photo “Obsessed.”

In her recent photo on the right, she appears fit and healthy. She labeled that photo “Balanced.” She warned her followers to have a more slow and mindful approach when it comes to working out. Sometimes more isn’t always better or ideal.

“I was not eating close to what I should’ve been eating and ended up with a severe case of anemia causing a lack of energy to the point where I could barely get out of bed,” Erin wrote. “Yet, I still forced myself to go to the gym although I felt like a zombie.”

She even talked about some of the dangerous habits she picked up along the way. She binged on food and then ran several miles to keep the calories off. Erin’s “balanced” lifestyle calls for listening to her body, eating mindfully, eating nourishing meals, and making rest days a priority. Erin noticed that her dangerous lifestyle was also keeping her away from friends and loved one. She now makes them a priority.

Erin explained that following fitness gurus and models on Instagram can lead to low self-esteem. She often found herself obsessing over her weight and comparing her progress to others. It led her to become frustrated and upset with herself. Erin realized that it’s more important to focus on her overall health rather than obsessing over the scale, reports Fox News.

She warned her followers not to “fall into the Instagram trap.” Erin said that not everything is as perfect as they seem. They could be Photoshopping their Instagram posts or dealing with a serious problem. According to research from Penn State, about three to four percent of people suffer from exercise addiction. Common symptoms include anxiety, depression, guilt, and restlessness. Exercise addiction in weight lifters and body builders, but it can happen to anyone.

While exercise is important, Erin’s story shows us that everything has to be done in moderation. Not only does she look great, but she’s also in the best shape and health of her life.

[Featured image courtesy of Erin/Instagram]