‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Anjelica Comes To Salem, Adrienne Is Ready To Battle For ‘The Spectator’

DOOL fans were recently reintroduced to Anjelica Deveraux. The longtime enemy of Adrienne is set on vengeance and bringing as much pain to her as possible. It seems that Anjelica has forgotten that the normally very sweet and kind Adrienne is not one to push beyond her limits. The following will contain spoilers for DOOL. Don’t continue to read if you want to be surprised.

Adrienne has been through so much with her health. She is still recovering from cancer and a double mastectomy. The support she received from so many shows what a wonderful person she is in Salem. Now that she is on the mend, she and Jennifer have ventured into the newspaper industry, but Anjelica is on a mission to destroy her.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, fans of DOOL will see the battle lines clearly drawn when Anjelica shows up in Salem. She has managed to get ownership of the loan Jennifer and Adrienne took out on The Spectator. When she demands payment in full, there is no discussion. The new DOOL villainess wants to destroy any happiness or fulfillment that Adrienne has and taking the newspaper away from her would accomplish that.

Adrienne has some tricks up her sleeve, however. She was part of the Kariakis family for many years and learned some moves from Victor and her ex-husband, Justin. Adrienne knows how to fight back and is willing to get her hands a little dirty if she has to, as Anjelica will soon learn when the two end up in a brawl. Jennifer has to intercede and break it up between the two. Of course, this will only be a break in the action because the war is still on between the two long-time enemies.

Anjelica will remain focused on making Adrienne pay for old grudges. Her trip to Salem wasn’t just to get money for the newspaper. She wants to see Adrienne suffer. Anjelica is known for being creative in her plans, so Adrienne is sure to have some twists coming at her on DOOL.

[Featured Image by NBC]