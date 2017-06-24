Kenya Moore Reveals Why She Kept Her New Husband’s Identity A Secret

Kenya Moore has married 47-year-old businessman Marc Daly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said “I do” on June 10, 2017, during a private ceremony in St. Lucia. The 46-year-old former Miss USA was surrounded by family members and close friends when she tied the knot, according to People. The magazine confirmed the RHOA star met Marc Daly a year ago and began dating in December. The two met through mutual friend, Chef Roblé Ali.

Over the last year, Kenya Moore kept her relationship with Marc Daly very private and has continued to withhold the identity of her husband, until now. Kenya said she kept her new hubby’s identity a secret because he didn’t “sign up” to be in the entertainment industry. In addition to this, Kenya said she feared Marc would be attacked once his identity was revealed, according to People.

“Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart.”

According to Kenya, their first date was magical. Moore said she never experienced a first date like the one she had with Marc.

“You know when you meet people, and you like them or have good chemistry with them but you don’t feel like the world has changed? I felt like the earth moved after our first date.”

Earlier this week, Moore released a statement to E! News saying that she married the love of her life and the “best man” she’s ever known. Kenya went on to say she never believed she could be so happy and thanked everyone who made her day extra magical.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Learning from past dating experiences, Kenya said she took a different approach this time around.

“I was always the person who ran… Any time I ever saw anything I didn’t like in someone, I just ran. And it was not working for me. I want people to stick with me and work it out if they care, so I can’t run. You have to communicate honestly with each other and never give up on each other.”

Kenya explained why she sometimes struggled with being a single woman but did not feel the need to rush into marriage.

“I’m strong but of course, I get lonely… I’ve longed to have someone who steals my heart and who I can trust to be my best friend. I’ve heard the love stories. And after a certain amount of time you believe it will never happen for you. You lose hope.”

Kenya said Marc is a man that supports her and is okay with taking a backseat and not being in the spotlight. “He doesn’t want my money, he doesn’t want my fame, he doesn’t want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

Kenya said getting married in St. Lucia was an incredible experience as the newlyweds were able to have a mini-honeymoon after the wedding. “We had a mini honeymoon there in St. Lucia after the wedding and it was glorious. I’m so happy that we chose to get married there because the people could not be more gracious to us and kind and more supportive. They really welcomed us on that island and treated us like royalty.”

Kenya walked down the aisle with best friend, who is a frequent RHOA guest, Brandon DeShazer. Kenya’s father was celebrating his birthday in Jamaica at the time.

“It was so last-minute, he couldn’t make it… But Brandon was there, which was super special to me.”

Other family members of the married couple joined in the festivities, including Moore’s Aunt Lori, her Aunt Lisa (who stood by Moore as her matron of honor) and Moore’s best friend from high school Shonda. Moore said it meant a lot to have her aunt in attendance at her wedding, “I was raised by my grandmother, so even though she’s my aunt, we grew up as sisters.”

Moore’s Yorkies, King and Twirl, couldn’t make it to the wedding. “We would have had to start that paperwork 60 days in advance to get them out of the country, and we didn’t pull it off in time.” Kenya said it would have been a blast to have her pups in attendance.

Kenya said she and Marc plan to have a larger wedding for all of their friends and family next summer.

“We do plan on having a large wedding for all of our friends and family next June, so we’ll have everyone there.”

When the time came to exchanging vows, Moore didn’t read hers. “I cried the whole time writing them so I ended up just saying what I felt from my heart,” she confessed. “I was so emotional, I just couldn’t get through without this really big ugly cry.”

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests partied at a beach reception, enjoying cocktails, dinner, and cake on a long table covered in roses and lighting. They wedding guests danced to a Caribbean steel pan band.

Kenya is uncertain whether her new husband will be a part of the RHOA cast. Kenya said she has not spoken to him about appearing on the show and they will make the right decision when the time arrives. Moore continued on about her excitement to begin life with Marc Daly.

“I’m just ecstatic… This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]