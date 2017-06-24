Barron Trump ‘Loves’ White House Life, Says First Mom Melania Trump: Twitter Weighs In On First Son

Ever since First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, joined President Donald Trump in the White House, speculation has soared about how the First Lady and her First Son are faring. Now Melania herself has dished up the details on life in the prestigious mansion, along with talking in her role as First Mom about how Barron feels. As for Twitter, however, the social media platform’s users have been busy sharing their own views, ranging from amusement (“hey, the First Boy has a fidget spinner!”) to mocking (“Barron Trump looks like he wants to be anywhere but in the White House”).

During the two weeks since Barron and Melania began their new lives as Washingtonian and White House residents, their personalities have emerged, with Melania “staying true to her reputation as more homebody than social butterfly,” noted ABC News.

However, she has two important roles that she has been fulfilling: First Lady and First Mom. And as First Mom to Barron, 11, that means making sure her son feels at home in the White House, where he just became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. more than 50 years ago.

And sometimes, that spotlight involves something as simple as where they dine. Kathy Hollinger, the president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, noted that the hope is that Trump, Melania, and Barron will frequently dine out.

“The Obama family and his administration were visible in countless restaurants across the region, raising the profile of our industry as a whole, and we hope the trend continues,” noted Hollinger. “Mrs. Trump will find a lot of outstanding restaurants to choose from around her new home in Washington.”

It’s not yet known if Barron will get a chance to vote on whether he, Donald, and Melania eat at a fancy restaurant, just have a pizza sent in — or perhaps head straight for the nearest McDonald’s. But Melania has shown a desire to help her son survive their whirlwind of changes in the past year, with Trump constantly traveling and then off to Washington, D.C. to rule the country.

The First Lady has been with her son for most of the time. That closeness to his mom resulted in her speaking for Barron during a recent interview, during which Melania shared that she and Barron both appreciate the experience of living in the White House, reported Western Journalism.

Two weeks after Melania and Barron joined Trump in residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., she was positive about what it’s like for herself and her son.

“We are enjoying it very much. [Barron] loves it here.”

The First Lady revealed that her 11-year-old son is “all settled” into life at the White House. And apparently, she’s kept Barron busy having fun so that he’s not feeling homesick for New York. Melania said she is “not really” missing life in New York either.

“I’m so busy, and we [are] doing…great stuff, so it’s a really special place. We love it here,” she emphasized.

Until the past few weeks, Melania and Barron remained in New York City at Trump Tower. By not joining President Trump right after his inauguration in January, the First Son was able to finish off his school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Manhattan.

Now, however, Barron is at home in the White House. Last month, he took about 80 of his classmates in fifth grade on a tour of the White House. A source cited by the publication said that the 11-year-old was “excited to show his classmates around” the famous home.

“All the kids got dressed up: The girls were in dresses and the boys wore khaki pants and button-downs. It was so cute,” said the insider.

The source revealed that Barron’s buddies enjoyed a buffet lunch, with the tour of the White House including its two most famous residents, President Trump and Melania.

“President Trump gave them all a rousing speech about living up to your potential and being the best you could be for your country.”

When the new school year begins this autumn, Barron will head off to St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Md. As the first presidential son to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. since John F. Kennedy Jr. in the early 1960s (other presidents since then have brought daughters to the White House), Barron has moved into Twitter’s spotlight.

Twitter has commemorated every aspect of every photo and video taken of Barron.

Barron Trump plays peek-a-boo with Ivanka Trump's 10-month-old son, Theodore James Kushner. https://t.co/tUXJ5ZEGTN pic.twitter.com/UEh5mBXHsW — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

His T-shirt that read “The Expert” went viral on Twitter, as did his excitement in taking a photo of the Marine One helicopter when the family came back from a Father’s Day weekend retreat at Camp David.

The First Son has gotten both good and negative vibes from Twitter users. Sarah Palin was among those charmed by Barron, tweeting “Did you see this?” and then re-tweeting a link to an article from the Young Conservatives about how it would be “lots of fun to have a young child in the White House again.”

The article that Palin retweeted described how the “fresh face of a child, seeing everything new and a delight is something to enjoy,” earning more than 500 likes and more than 100 re-tweets.

But others used Barron as a way to mock Donald Trump.

Updated list of people in Donald Trump's orbit who are not under investigation: – Barron Trump. That's it. That's the list. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 22, 2017

“Updated list of people in Donald Trump’s orbit who are not under investigation: – Barron Trump. That’s it. That’s the list,” wrote one.

Others were more philosophical in discussing Barron on Twitter.

“My 7-year-old son said that he wants our family to adopt Barron Trump. ‘So he can have a nice family with good parents.’ Hate is learned,” tweeted another user.

Politics isn’t always kind, and Twitter users didn’t always try to be kind even when referring to the 11-year-old First Son. One even brought up the allegations that he had autism in referring to the possibility of repealing Obamacare.

While some of those Twitter comments were unkind, others just wanted to have fun by bringing in Barron. And that included sharing some odd facts.

“According to Sports Illustrated, anyone who is over 7-feet tall has a 17% chance to play in the NBA. Barron Trump is 11 years old and 5’8,” tweeted one Trump observer.

[Featured Image by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]