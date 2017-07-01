Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Enjoy Spending Time Watching Disney Movies Together

Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle have made their relationship public back in November last year. However, the couple has not had too many opportunities to spend a lot of time together lately. Prince Harry and Markle, of course, live in different countries, namely the United States and England, but E! News has now reported that the actress has traveled all the way from Toronto, where she is currently filming Suits, to London to meet up with her prince charming this week. The two are now reportedly enjoying each other’s company at Kensington Palace, where they’ve successfully managed to avoid the gaze of the ever-prying paparazzi so far. What’s more, an unnamed source has revealed how the pair has been spending their precious time together.

Apparently, Markle and Prince Harry have been “happy just staying in and doing nothing” at Kensington Palace most of the time, where they’ve also been relaxing and cooking together. In other words, pretty regular stuff and nothing out of the ordinary, which may be surprising to some, considering the ostentatious luxury many people associate with celebrity relationships. However, the unnamed source further revealed that the couple has been enjoying watching movies together in recent times, specifically Disney movies.

Most recently, Prince Harry and Markle are said to have watched the critically acclaimed Moana, which was released in 2016 and even received two Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. Unfortunately, the Pixar animated film lost out to Zootopia and La La Land respectively. Regardless, the film was very well received by fans and critics alike and was specifically praised for its wonderful music, exhilarating plot, and strong female protagonist. Also, the film featured Lin-Manuel Miranda’s artfully crafted lyrics and even showcased Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s musical talents and surprisingly soothing voice.

All that said, it looks as though Prince Harry and Markle have good taste in movies, but it may still seem surprising to some that the pair would choose Disney movies over generic romcoms or something of that sort. The unnamed source, who’s most likely a friend or acquaintance of the couple, referred to Prince Harry and the 35-year-old actress as “total homebodies.” And from what we know, that description certainly seems to hit the nail on the head.

Up next for Harry and his elder brother Prince William will be a special service in honor of their late mother Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car crash back in 1997 and would have turned 56 on July 1 this year.

[Featured Image by Aaron Chown/Getty Images]