Barron Trump: Fascinating Facts About Donald Trump’s Youngest Son, First Boy In The White House Since JFK Jr.

Being a presidential son, Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son, has been attracting a lot of attention lately. It seems that people are very curious about the President’s only child with First Lady Melania considering that with his recent move to the White House, he is the first boy to live in the presidential residence for more than 50 years. As if being the First Son is not enough, he is a member of the Trump business empire after all, with its association with wealth, prestige, and glamor.

Living In The White House Could Be A Downgrade

Even before Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States, Baron Trump was living a life of privilege. It is just one of the perks when your father happens to be a real estate mogul who owns the ultra-luxurious Trump Tower.

In fact, there are reports stating that moving into the White House might be considered a downgrade for Barron Trump. According to Town&Country, the First Lady revealed that her son has an entire floor of the Trump Tower for himself. With that in mind, it is easier to see how he may start thinking his spacious room in the White House to be a bit cramped.

The First Boy To Live In The White House In Half A Century

Interestingly, Barron is the first boy to live in the White House in a long time. In fact, the most recent First Son prior to him was John F Kennedy Jr. and that happened more than 50 years ago.

The immediate three presidents prior to Donald Trump – Obama, Bush, and Clinton – only have daughters. While the other presidents since Kennedy have male children, they were already adults when their fathers were elected to office and all opted to live outside the White House.

Tall For His Age

Barron Trump’s height is also another favorite subject of conversation. Based on recent photos taken with his dad Donald Trump and mom Melania, it is easy to see that the eleven-year-old is already almost as tall as his dad.

According to Heavy, there is no official data on how tall Barron Trump is at the moment. However, recent photos with his dad and mom suggest that he is already nearing six feet tall.

President Donald Trump is reported to be six-feet-two-inches while the First Lady Melania Trump is five-foot-eleven without the heels. Going by the photos, Barron is seen to be a little shorter than his father and is already as tall as his mom. That makes Barron’s height around five-foot-eleven-inches with some estimates saying that he may be already six feet tall.

His Mom Calls Him ‘Little Donald’

According to the Sun, Barron Trump shares so many similarities with his dad that Melania calls him “Little Donald.”

“He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him ‘Little Donald’.”

Another interesting Barron Trump fact is that he is also fluent in Slovenian and talks to his mother and grandparents in the language. There was also that time when his picture went viral when Barron was caught stifling a yawn during his dad’s inaugural speech. First Son or not, he is just a kid after all.

