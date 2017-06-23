‘The O.C.’ Getting A Revival? ‘It Would Be Nice To See Everybody Again’

Could The O.C. be the next television show to get a revival? The teen drama, which ran from 2003-2007, was a fan-favorite series that followed rich teenagers in Orange County, California. The show was a hit with young viewers, who loved the show’s good looking actors, humor, setting, and theme song.

According to E! Online, Rachel Bilson, who played the character of Summer Roberts on The O.C. says she would be up for a revival of the series, although she’s not sure how the cast would be able to revive the show, or what they would be up to now that they are in their 30’s. However, the actress admits that it would be “nice to see everybody again.”

“I’m always open to things. I don’t know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don’t know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again.”

Meanwhile, Rachel Bilson reveals what she thinks Summer and Seth would be up to at this stage of their lives. Bilson admits that many people ask her what an adult Summer would be doing, and it’s a hard question to answer. However, she does believe that her on-screen alter ego would have children and is probably on the beach enjoying her life.

“People always ask me that and I’m like, ‘What was she doing when we ended?’ I can’t even remember; it was so long ago. I’m sure she has kids with Seth. I don’t know! She’s on the beach.”

The O.C. series finale recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, and Rachel Bilson still has fond memories of working on the show, saying she’s “grateful” to have been a part of something so special that was beloved by so many fans.

The young cast of the show has done well for themselves in the days since leaving The O.C. Rachel Bilson is now married to actor Hayden Christensen, and the two have a daughter together, Briar Rose, 2. She also went on to star on the television series Heart of Dixie for four years. Most recently, Bilson will be making a cameo on Nashville and reuniting with her former O.C. cast member, Chris Carmack.

Bilson’s on-screen love interest, Adam Brody, has also done well since leaving the show and is married to actress Leighton Meester. However, The O.C. really jump started the career of Ben McKenzie, who played the show’s main character, Ryan Atwood. The actor went on to star in the police drama, Southland, and then later, he landed a gig on fan favorite superhero drama, Gotham, where he plays a young Jim Gordon.

It seems unlikely that The O.C. cast would reunite for a revival at this stage in their careers, but fans would love to see a reunion in the future. The show is currently streaming on Hulu.

What are your thoughts on Rachel Bilson’s comments about a possible reunion or revival of The O.C.?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]