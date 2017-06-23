‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Teases Season 8 Premiere Date On Social Media

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff hinted at a Season 8 premiere date for her popular TLC show, although she biffed things just a bit on the technicalities.

As In Touch Weekly reports, Amy took to social media this week to muse about the most recent season of LPBW.

It appears that Amy has corrected her original post, because, at one time, she suggested that Season 18 would be coming back in September. Actually, it’s Season 8, but who’s counting.

Of course, Little People, Big World may very well last another 10 seasons. Now that the second generation of the Roloff family is here, fans may keep tuning in to watch baby Jackson Kyle and his soon-to-be cousin as they grow.

Clearly, LPBW has staying power. The show originally ran from 2006 to 2010, back when twins Zach and Jeremy were teenagers, younger sister Molly was a preteen, and younger brother Jacob was a precocious tyke. Fans dutifully turned up for four seasons. But by the final season, the older twins had matured into adults, Molly had developed an aversion to being on-camera, Jacob wanted nothing to do with the show, and Matt and Amy’s marriage was crumbling. TLC made the merciful decision to end the show.

Wow! Great for summer. Watch full episodes of #LPBW anytime, anywhere on #TLCgo! http://bit.ly/LPBWTLCGO #LPBW #TLCgo A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

But as it turns out, fans can’t get enough of the Roloffs. Now that the kids are all adults, there are new storylines to pursue. Zach and Jeremy, unlike their younger siblings, enjoy being on the show and were happy to share their lives with the fans as they grew up and got married.

This most recent season has focused on the next major step in the older twins’ lives: having children. Fans tuned in to watch Zach’s wife, Tori, as she carried and gave birth to Jackson Kyle, who was born with achondroplasia dwarfism, like his father and grandmother. Jeremy’s wife, Audrey, is also carrying a baby, due in September.

A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Looking toward next season, it’s unclear what the show will focus on. Clearly, the adorable Jackson Kyle will be a focal point. But there are also things going on in Matt and Amy’s lives as well. Both have entered into post-divorce relationships; Amy with businessman Chris Marek, Matt with former Roloff Farm manager Caryn Chandler.

Watch the two-hour Little People, Big World Season 7 finale on Tuesday, June 27 on TLC.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]