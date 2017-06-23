Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Reportedly Ready To Take A Huge Step In Their Relationship

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be on the verge of another big collaboration. The country crooner and pop star are reportedly working on a new clothing line together, which marks another big step in their epic romance.

Country Fan Cast reports that the Voice stars are creating a clothing line for men. This isn’t the first time Stefani has jumped headfirst into the clothing business. She currently has two fashion brands, L.A.M.B. and Harajuku Lovers, and isn’t afraid to show off her eclectic style.

“Gwen wants to create comfortable and casual men’s clothes that are cut really well – no dad jeans,” an insider shared.

The source added that Shelton is taking a back seat on the project and allowing Stefani to make all the big decisions. He is simply approving the designs and providing info on what men are more likely to wear.

Shelton and Stefani have not commented on the rumors about the new clothing venture. Given Shelton’s casual country style, we already have a good idea of what the clothing line will look like — and yes, we assume camo will be involved. If the rumors are accurate, this will be the third collaboration for the high-profile couple. Apart from their time on The Voice together, the pair wrote the song, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” for Blake Shelton’s latest album, If I’m Honest.

The new collaboration is more proof that Shelton’s relationship with Stefani is better than ever. In fact, Today reports that the country star recently dished on the romance and called the No Doubt alum his “best friend.” The interview took place between Shelton and Hoda Kotb while he was on tour in Nashville.

“We’re just content and happy, and it’s just an incredible feeling,” Shelton stated. “She’s my best friend.”

Shelton and Kotb also went out on the town and stopped by a local bar to sing some karaoke. The two belted out a hilarious rendition of Shelton’s “Boys ‘Round Here” before calling it a night.

While Shelton’s romance with Stefani continues strong, Hollywood Life reports that his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, recently opened up about her award-winning album, The Weight of These Wings. A lot of the songs on the album were inspired by her heartbreaking divorce with Shelton, and Lambert admitted that she enjoyed expressing herself through music.

“I really enjoyed the process of this last record called The Weight of These Wings, because I took my time on it and I spent over a year writing for it,” Lambert explained. “I sort of got to explore my songwriting in a different way than I ever have before.”

Lambert is currently in a relationship with Anderson East.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]