George Clooney Net Worth: Wife Amal’s Twins Are ‘Billion Dollar Babies’?

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, welcomed their twins earlier this month and just weeks later, the actor sold his tequila business for $1 billion.

According to a new report, George Clooney and Amal Clooney are currently worth a combined $260 million, but by the time their babies, Alexander and Ella, turn 21, they could be worth four times that amount.

“Ella and Alexander are going to be heirs to an insane amount of money – and not all of it from their parents either,” an insider told Radar Online on June 23.

As the Radar Online report explained, George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s may have a set of “billion dollar babies” on their hands. In addition to George Clooney being one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, Amal has had a successful career as a human rights attorney and also comes from an extremely wealthy family.

As expected, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have made some very good decisions in regard to their finances in recent years and reportedly have a string of clever trust funds set up to ensure their kids will be more than taken care of as they get older. They’ve also created new wills for their children and signed up for insurance policies and made investments.

George Clooney and his wife have also invested in the safety of their children and have hired each of their twins, a boy and a girl, their own bodyguards, who are allegedly watching the children’s every move both inside and outside of their home. According to the Radar Online report, George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s security bill is expected to cost the couple a whopping $318,000 a year.

Although George Clooney and Amal Clooney may have “billion dollar babies,” Amal is reportedly insisting that the kids don’t get all of their inheritance when they turn 21. As the source explained, she prefers they get one chunk of the cash when they are 21 and another when they are 30.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney began dating one another after Clooney’s 2013 split from WWE star Stacy Keibler and in 2014, they became engaged and quickly wed. Then, on June 6, George Clooney became a dad for the first time when his wife gave birth to their twins.

