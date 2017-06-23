Dorinda Medley Truly Hurt Over Ramona Singer’s Action: Did She Completely Disrespect Medley’s Legacy?

Dorinda Medley didn’t seem too upset on The Real Housewives of New York after she learned that Ramona Singer had ripped an alarm off her bedroom wall and had shoved it under her bed as if it never happened. Medley has revealed that the wall damage was pricey and that she was shocked that Singer didn’t say anything about it to her. Of course, Medley was also dealing with Sonja Morgan, who decided to wear some of Dorinda’s pajamas without asking. As it turns out, it was pajamas that meant a lot to Dorinda because it was given to her by her ex-husband.

According to a new Too Fab report, Dorinda Medley is now breaking her silence about how hurt she truly was by Ramona’s actions in the Berkshires. While she did somewhat laugh it off on The Real Housewives of New York this past week, Medley is now revealing that she feels Singer completely disrespected her and her house. In fact, Medley goes as far to say that Ramona disrespected her legacy because she ruined the home that she had built with her deceased husband. But Medley reveals that despite hiding it, there was one other thing that Ramona did that hurt her even more.

I’ve partnered with @GiltCity for your chance to “#MakeItNice” over dinner & drinks with me (plus three of your friends!) at Beautique in NYC! Learn more by visiting the in the link in my bio! A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

“Here’s the thing about The Berkshires – it’s not just my home, it really is my legacy. It’s really something that, you know, if Richard had lived, it would really be my home full time,” Dorinda explains to Too Fab, adding, “I think the thing that was most hurtful is she just ignored it. She acted like it was no big deal. That’s what hurt me.”

Dorinda Medley explains that the home means a lot to her because it is a home that she built with her ex-husband. Medley and Richard had planned on retiring in the home before he passed away suddenly. Dorinda decided to keep the home and some of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars have said that they see Richard all over the home. It sounds like Medley is trying to keep his spirit alive in the home and keep him a part of her life. If this is the case, it makes sense that she’s hurt by Ramona’s actions.

Loving my #VengefulBitches tank from the @beguiledmovie! Can’t wait to see #TheBeguiled on June 30th! #nycmornings #centralpark A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

No word on whether Singer has actually apologized to Dorinda Medley for ruining her home. Singer hasn’t addressed it on social media or in her Real Housewives of New York blog and one can imagine she won’t. She has a hard time talking about things that make her feel uncomfortable.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s comments that Ramona’s lack of acknowledgment hurt even more than her actions?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]