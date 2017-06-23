‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, June 26: Cane Confronts Hilary, Chelsea Shocked By Nick

Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) life is in a shambles, and he has nowhere to turn. Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 26 reveal that Cane will attack Hilary (Mishael Morgan). He is so frustrated with being caught in his lies about Juliet (Laur Allen) not sleeping in his room that he is like a piston waiting to explode. Leslie (Angell Conwell) played the surveillance tape of Juliet entering his hotel room late one night in Tokyo and leaving it early the next morning. This directly contradicts what he has told Lily (Christel Khalil) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The evidence that Leslie produced forced him to admit that Juliet did spend the night in his room. Cane, however, is still not being truthful to his wife and later told Lily that he passed out and woke up alone.

Cane is lying, and Hilary knows it. She knows exactly what happened in the hotel suite that night. In fact, she planted the idea of a sexual harassment lawsuit in Juliet’s head. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Cane will bump into Hilary, and he will make it clear to her that she needs to stay out of his life and affairs. Cane will work himself into such a state that he will be screaming, according to the latest spoilers. Young and the Restless fans can expect him to scream that he “won’t let Hilary destroy Lily or his family.”

This is the second time that Hilary has been warned. Last week, Lily also warned Hilary to butt out of their lives or face a lawsuit herself, according to the Inquisitr. Hilary, however, is not taking the husband or the wife’s threats seriously since she has a tape of Juliet telling her explicit details about her and Cane’s night together.

Lily faces a tough decision today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/QakKsXRHPM — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 22, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 26 indicate that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will receive shocking news. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will pay her a visit because he has something very important to tell her. Nick has so much weighing on his conscience at the moment — he is not naturally duplicitous like some of his family members are — so it is sure to be taking a toll on his mental state. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, Nick will tell her that he wants to tell her something, but he is worried about Chelsea’s reaction. He is worried that his confession will have adverse consequences on their relationship.

Nick has so many secrets weighing on him because of his father. If he tells Chelsea his father’s connection to Chloe, their relationship could indeed fall apart because he has been lying to her about this for such a long time. It may be just a matter of time before Nick comes forth with the truth. One thing is for sure: By the end of Nick’s confession, Chelsea will have to process a lot of information. Most Young and the Restless fans are rooting for them, and hopefully, they will be able to work through his admission together.

In other Young and the Restless spoilers, Mariah (Caitlyn Grimes) will grab the pen out of Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) hand when she wants to sign Devon’s (Bryton James) contract. Mariah will ask Tessa if she is really prepared to “sign her life away to Devon.”

And today's mystery question is… ? pic.twitter.com/AkcdMFtdNX — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) June 23, 2017

