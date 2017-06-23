John Cena And Nikki Bella Getting Married Next Year?

John Cena and Nikki Bella are currently away from the WWE due to different reasons. Cena is busy filming movies and TV shows while Nikki is recuperating from her neck injury. The biggest news before the couple’s hiatus is their engagement. Are John and Nikki already planning their wedding? Will they get married next year?

At WrestleMania 33, John Cena teamed up with Nikki Bella to face off against the real-life married couple of The Miz and Maryse. Cena and Nikki prevailed in their match but it was not the highlight of the night for them and their fans. The 40-year-old Cena had a couple of words to say to his girlfriend for almost four years.

The 16-time WWE World Champion got on his knees and presented Nikki with a diamond ring, per WWE.com. Cena finally asked Nikki if she wants to marry him and of course, she said yes. It came as a shock to some people because Cena is known for not wanting to get married again after a messy divorce from his ex-wife Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2012.

Now that John Cena and Nikki Bella are really engaged to get married, the question is when are they going to do it? The wedding of John and Nikki is going to be big for the WWE because of how popular the two superstars are.

In an interview with E! News Online at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards, Nikki Bella flaunted her engagement ring for everyone to see. Nikki was also asked about a wedding date, and she hinted that it might happen next year because she does not want John Cena to change his mind.

“I’m in the very much beginning stages. I can’t wait too long, he might run off. I gotta lock him in, you know. No elephants. I think we’re just going to keep it super intimate and just family and friends.”

John Cena and Nikki Bella are currently the stars of their own reality television show Total Bellas on the E! Network along with Daniel Bryan and Nikki Bella. It’s one of the top shows on the network and the coverage of John and Nikki’s wedding is going to be good for the ratings. The wedding is also going to be great for the WWE because it can be incorporated into their storylines.

Currently, Cena is still out of WWE television until July 4 when he returns to SmackDown Live as a free agent. He is expected to appear on both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw to boost the ratings. On the other hand, Nikki is still recovering from a neck injury she suffered in 2015.

The 33-year-old superstar was cleared to wrestle back in August 2016 and she frequently appeared on WWE television until after WrestleMania 33. It was revealed that Nikki needs to take some time off to further heal her surgically-repaired neck.

Even though a lot of hardcore wrestling fans do not like John Cena and Nikki Bella, the majority of casual WWE fans like them a lot. A wedding special possibly next year is going to be big for the WWE, and it is expected to get aired on the E! Network or even on the WWE Network.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]