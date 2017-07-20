‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Already Festering Ire For HBO’s ‘Confederate’ Replacement

The departure of Game of Thrones from HBO will leave a “huge hole” in the channel’s lineup with 16.1 million viewers tuning in for the premiere of Season 7 last week. Game of Thrones going off the air is not what fans of this HBO fantasy want to think about right now and they don’t have to, as this won’t happen until next summer when Game of Thrones Season 8 is set to air its final episode.

The folks at HBO don’t have the luxury of waiting until Game of Thrones winds down before putting their heads together for a replacement for one of their top viewer draws. Even though Season 7 is just underway, the folks at HBO already have the channel’s replacement on the drawing board.

Confederate, is a new show that HBO is banking on filling the hole that is sure to be left when Game of Thrones goes away. The new show Confederate will be brought to the screen by the same creators of the Game of Thrones, David Benioff, and D.B. Weiss. With this duo at the helm, it may be enough to at least entice the Game of Throne fans to check it out.

According to CNN Media News, “To HBO, the allure of reteaming with Benioff and Weiss, combined with the provocative concept, surely made Confederate a fairly easy sell.”

HBO draws ire with the announcement of a new alternate-history drama called "Confederate" https://t.co/Fm1VFp0aPS pic.twitter.com/WmWDBJv8sP — CNN (@CNN) July 20, 2017

Much like its predecessor, Confederate is also a fantasy, but it is set in a different time and place. It is described as an “alternate history drama” by CNN. HBO announced the creation of this new show on Wednesday and once folks found out the premise behind the storyline, it went over like a lead balloon for some on the social media sites.

HBO describes Confederate as depicting life in a nation that had a different outcome when it came to abolishing slavery. It didn’t happen.

Confederate offers an alternate reality of the southern states being successful in seceding from the Union, “giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution,” according to the description offered up by HBO.

This will be Benioff and Weiss’ first project after Game of Thrones and it won’t hit the air until the Game of Thrones is gone. Social media users had a lot to say about the storyline of this new show and comments came in the form of backlash regarding the premise of the new series.

Popculture reports that for the last few years Benioff and Weiss have discussed making Confederate a film. These talented creators said, “But our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO.”

According to CNN, many people across the social media sites see this new show as having a “potentially harmful nature” when it comes to the setting and storyline. With American politics so divided today, Confederate may do more than just entertain the masses, according to some folks online. People are concerned if it becomes as popular as Game of Thrones, it may just do more dividing.

While all the comments aren’t bad, from the looks of the backlash on social media, it appears that the majority of folks seem to think HBO is moving in the wrong direction with Confederate replacing the Game of Thrones. Below are just two of the many Twitter posts found under “HBO Confederate” from a Google search.

Confidential to HBO: Nobody on here thinks #Confederate is a good idea. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) July 19, 2017

Why y'all gotta blow a good thing with such a bad idea, @HBO? This "Confederate" show is your way of saying "slavery wasn't bad" to whites. — Stephon (@Film_Wanderer) July 20, 2017

