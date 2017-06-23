‘Bold and Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn And Ridge Fear Their Secret Will Be Revealed To Eric

Ridge and Quinn are having an affair, and people know their secret, which means it will only be a matter of time before Eric learns about it. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that people in the office will make Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) feel uneasy.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) know about Ridge and Quinn, per Soap Hub. But for now, neither of them will spill the beans to Eric (John McCook). The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveal that Katie will promise she will not meddle in. In a preview clip, Ridge tells Quinn, “I believe her when she says she’s not going to be a problem for us anymore.”

But there is one person they should be worried about, and that is Charlie. Charlie (Dick Christie) suspects that there is something going on between Ridge and Quinn. He seems to be thinking about how he can use that knowledge to his advantage. Pam (Ally Mills) will try to talk him out of causing any trouble by revealing the couple’s secrets. She does not want Eric to learn about the affair between his wife and his son because it would ruin his health and marriage.

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate Eric will not learn about their lies from other people; at least for now. Ridge and Quinn will reportedly consider confessing to Eric. Now that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is back, it is also possible that she will be the one to tell Eric about Quinn’s inappropriate relationship with his son. Spoilers tease that Sheila and Quinn will have a rivalry as Sheila believes Quinn is not a good wife for Eric.

Eric will be furious and will surely dump Quinn once the truth is revealed. He could lean on Sheila for support, and she will try to take advantage of it to win Eric back. Quinn has been trying to stay on the straight path. However, there is speculation that she will soon return to the dark side. If Sheila causes trouble for her marriage, she may come after her for revenge.

