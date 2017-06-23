The Vanderpump Rules cast, including Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval, united in Los Angeles earlier this week amid production on Season 6.

Following Kent’s alleged confirmation on Instagram, which featured a screenshot of the singer and actress filming the show at SUR Restaurant in 2015, she spent time with her co-stars at Beauty & Essex nightclub in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday, June 21.

During their outing, a couple of members of the cast shared photos with their fans and followers on Instagram. In Scheana Marie’s Instagram post, she and Kent are seen standing beside one another as Kent sports a bright yellow jacket and Scheana Marie rocks a black sheer top and little black shorts. As for Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s photo, the couple is seen standing close to one another as Madix shows off her new haircut.

Lala Kent’s outing with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars comes just months after she spoke to Entertainment Tonight and confirmed that she had made amends with Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix after a rocky fifth season of the show. Also during the interview, Kent said that while she hadn’t yet begun filming on Season 6, the idea wasn’t completely out of the question. In fact, she said her fans would be seeing her in one way or another.

Scheana Marie and Tom Sandoval have appeared on Vanderpump Rules since the series began in 2013 and Ariana Madix was added as a full-time cast member during Season 3. As fans will recall, Sandoval began dating Madix after splitting from Kristen Doute.

In addition to spending tons of time with Lala Kent, Scheana Marie has also been seen enjoying her new romance with Robert Parks-Valletta, who she began dating months ago following her split from now-ex-husband Mike Shay.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the Season 6 premiere, which is set to air later this year on Bravo TV.

