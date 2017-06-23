Bethenny Frankel Is Already Tired Of Tinsley Mortimer: ‘RHONY’ Star Makes Digs At Socialite And Past Abuse

Bethenny Frankel is a loud mouth who often speaks her mind on The Real Housewives of New York. Some people love her and others want to be her. However, Bethenny’s honest opinions have often gotten her into trouble, as some people feel that she’s been too honest and too rude when it comes to other people. Frankel has revealed that she doesn’t have a filter and that she may say things sometimes that are hurtful and mean. Based on her new blog for The Real Housewives of New York, it sounds like Frankel is already growing tired of Tinsley Mortimer.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that she’s getting tired of listening to Tinsley’s insecurities about her life. While Mortimer is still dealing with the emotional impact of her ex-boyfriend, her arrest, and her lack of social status, Bethenny has no interest in listening to her sob story. On the show, Mortimer is living with Sonja Morgan in hopes of fixing her life, getting a place on the Upper East Side, and regaining her status in the socialite world. Of course, this is of no interest to Frankel, who is working on her business and focusing on her daughter. Plus, Bethenny has never been a fan of socialites.

In her blog for the show, Bethenny Frankel reveals that she’s growing tired of Tinsley’s complaining. She makes a reference to Frozen, revealing that Mortimer needs to let the past go and focus on her life rather than where she would get her blow-out or her nails done. However, these two stars do appear to be completely different, which may be why Frankel has no patience or interest in watching Mortimer on the show.

“Tinsley seems to be a bit emotionally constipated and kind of needs to take a page out of Elsa’s book, and let it go. Being a roommate at 40 in a room full of stuffed animals isn’t a cute look, nor is it the path to reviving a retired socialite career. Time to pack it up and pack it in,” Bethenny writes in her blog for Bravo, adding, “She talks a lot about this ‘abusive’ relationship she had, and it seems to, quite frankly, make everyone a bit uncomfortable, because we really don’t know her.”

The previews for next week’s episode also shows Bethenny Frankel telling Tinsley to get it together. Up until now, there have been no signs of them not getting along, so it will be interesting to see what makes Frankel flip out on the new housewife. On the other hand, one can only take so much complaining when it comes to her dissing her living accommodations at Sonja Morgan’s house.

