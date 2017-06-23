Jeremy Lin On D’Angelo Russell: ‘We’re Different Players And We’ll Make It Work’

Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell are expected to become the starting backcourt for the Brooklyn Nets next season. Lin is excited to team up with Russell as they try to make the Nets competitive after finishing the season with a record 20-62. Although a lot of people praised the trade, some are worried if Lin and Russell can co-exist.

The Nets acquired Russell, as well as center Timofey Mozgov, from the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in exchange for Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, per NBA.com. It’s a win-win situation for both teams since the Nets got their first cornerstone while the Lakers free up some cap space for next summer. The 27th pick turned out to be Utah forward Kyle Kuzma, who was a first-team All-Pac-12 in his junior year.

The only problem for Jeremy Lin and the Nets is the maturity issues of D’Angelo Russell. There are concerns about Russell’s development and desire to win. Lin and Russell are also two different players and many fans are concerned that they might not work together. However, Lin is optimistic about their future partnership and he believes they can have a lot of fun playing with each other next season.

In an interview with the New York Post, Jeremy Lin was asked about the adjustments he is going to make due to D’Angelo Russell’s arrival. Lin noted that they are totally different players but they are going to make it work. The 28-year-old point guard added that he already talked to Russell while also comparing him to two former teammates.

I’ve always loved two combo guards playing together. I’ve always been an advocate of that, whether it’s me playing alongside Patrick Beverley or playing alongside Kemba. Me and Kemba’s pairing was the most fun I’ve had. Playing alongside another person who is dynamic makes the game easier. I’m excited to share the backcourt with him. I’ve already reached out to him. We’ve texted a bit, so it should be cool.”

Jeremy Lin registered good numbers while playing in a two-point guard offense with the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets. Lin rejuvenated his career in the 2015-16 NBA season when he formed a great partnership with Kemba Walker in Charlotte. Jeremy ended up leaving the Hornets after one season but it helped him land a three-year, $36 million deal from the Nets last summer.

However, it was a very hard season for Jeremy Lin and the Nets last season as they finished with the worst record in the NBA. Lin missed a total of 46 games due to a couple of hamstring injuries. The only positive thing from last season is the Nets played great when Lin was healthy and he was on the court.

The Nets and their fans are surely looking forward to next season with Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell leading the team that now boasts a roster of young players. Lin and Russell are going to play under head coach Kenny Atkinson, who is known for developing point guards.

[Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]