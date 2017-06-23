Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy: Kailyn Asked To Take Paternity Test As Birth Nears?

Kailyn Lowry shocked everyone with the news that she was pregnant earlier this year. She confirmed the news back in February and because Teen Mom 2 was airing on MTV, people assumed that Javi Marroquin was the father of the child. However, he had nothing to do with Kailyn getting pregnant and suddenly, she had a label of being an easy woman to score. Since the announcement, she’s been defending herself and her actions and it sounds like people are now believing that she may have slept around when she got pregnant. One follower even boldly asked her to get a DNA test to see who the father really is.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that people need to back off when it comes to her relationship with her baby’s father. She has previously revealed that she’s raising this baby alone and that she will be alone from the very beginning. She has also confirmed that the baby’s father is a man named Chris Lopez, so when a follower encouraged her to get a DNA test, she downright refused. As revealed by her tweet, Lowry already knows who the father is so she doesn’t need a paternity test.

Kailyn Lowry’s answer to the follower was pretty direct and strong. She already knows who the father is, so she doesn’t need to take a paternity test. The Twitter user must have received plenty of negative feedback, as the tweet was later deleted. However, Kailyn’s reply remained online.

Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! ???????? No filter needed #gopro A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

These days, Lowry is in St. Thomas on a babymoon with her two sons. They are enjoying one another’s company and they are having fun together before this new baby arrives. She’s quite excited about becoming a mother again and because of MTV’s paychecks, she will be able to take care of three children on her own. She seems very excited about being able to take care of her children without the help of a man. No word on what her former husband, Javi Marroquin, thinks of the entire situation.

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! ???? needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s response to the follower who asked her to get a paternity test? Are you surprised that people are so critical of her decision to get pregnant with a random man?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]