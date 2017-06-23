Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship is being put to the test in a new sneak peek at their upcoming spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

Ahead of the show’s summer premiere, Bravo TV has released a second preview clip and in it, Taylor faces harsh criticism from Cartwright’s father, who pokes fun at his alleged lack of toughness.

According to a report by Radar Online on June 22, Jax Taylor, 37, and Brittany Cartwright, 27, have been in “rocky territory” since filming their Vanderpump Rules spinoff months ago and now, they are being forced to come face-to-face with their dirty laundry on their new show.

As fans can see from the trailer clip for the series, which was released earlier this year, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are followed by Bravo TV cameras as they leave their home in Los Angeles and travel to Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky to meet with her family. Unfortunately, as the new clip confirms, Jax Taylor doesn’t exactly hit it off with Cartwright’s father.

Although Jax Taylor receives pressure to marry Brittany Cartwright from certain members of her family, including her mother, Sherri, her father is less than impressed with the former reality player and make his feelings known as Taylor attempts to do work at their farm.

“To me, Jax is the L.A. guy that looks like Tarzan and plays like Jane,” Cartwright’s father laughs in the sneak peek as Taylor attempts to cut down a tree.

Cartwright’s father went on to say that watching Jax Taylor’s manliness be challenged has become one of his favorite pastimes.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another two years ago and currently work alongside one another at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently in production on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, along with their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Marie. The series is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year.

As for Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, a premiere date has not yet been announced.

