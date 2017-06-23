Amber Portwood Focusing On Mental Health Battle: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Inspiring A New Generation Of Fighters

Amber Portwood is going through some personal things on Teen Mom OG and in regards to her relationship with Matt Baier. While the internet is flooded with reports about her relationship and her upcoming wedding to Baier, it sounds like Amber is also taking on another form of a journey. It is no secret that this Teen Mom OG star has battled depression and anxiety, as she’s struggled with drugs and anger management in the past. Portwood even spent time behind bars because she refused to get help. While she claims she has found love with Matt Baier, it sounds like fans are wondering if he’s indeed the one for her. While she figures out what to do with him, fans of Teen Mom OG are looking to her for advice and support when it comes to mental health.

According to a new tweet, Amber Portwood is now revealing that she’s more than happy to support others who are battling mental illness. On social media, people are reaching out to her in hopes of getting support. Over the past couple of months, Amber has worked on her fashion boutique and she’s focusing on her daughter Leah. People are admired by her drive and they want her to support them as they move forward as well.

You know I'm here for you! Like I said before..KEEP FIGHTING!!???? — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) June 22, 2017

It sounds like Portwood has really changed her life around and she has some loyal supporters, whether she chooses to stay with Matt Baier or leave him. Her Teen Mom OG fans love her because of the role model she has become for people who are struggling with mental illness, and fans truly believe that she will become very successful if she keeps up the great work.

Hi loves!!!! Good afternoon???? sending all my love???? pic.twitter.com/KPUXPGJQsE — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) June 18, 2017

Of course, Amber doesn’t need a man to live her life and it sounds like she doesn’t mind putting the wedding on hold to truly figure out whether she wants to marry him. Perhaps her battle with mental illness is more important.

Beautiful day in California!! Sending all my love and thank you for all the sweet comments???? #blessed???? #beautifulsouls pic.twitter.com/5bQq9sOyVi — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) June 17, 2017

What do you think of Amber Portwood being a role model for people who are struggling with mental illness? Do you think she will be able to help people in need?

