‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Lani Price Implicates JJ Deveraux In Murder, But Is He Innocent Or Guilty?

DOOL spoilers for the week of June 26 reveal viewers are in for a shocking storyline. The latest report states that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will betray her boyfriend and law enforcement partner, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) twice. First, she ends up kissing Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Then, she implicates JJ in the murder of a Salem resident. However, did he really do it or is he innocent?

According to She Knows, there will be a wild party at Martin House. Everyone in Salem is there to celebrate the safe return of the stranded airplane passengers. During the evening, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) slips Halo into the drinks and the drug hits them hard. Daytime Royalty Online reported that everyone will succumb to the effects of the substance except for Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

While under the influence, half of party attendees will end up sleeping with other people. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will kiss. This is shocking because Nicole hates Eric for his role in Dr. Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death. Also, Nicole is with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). They are not the only ones who will stray from their partners. Eli and Lani also smooch, but Lani Price’s character doesn’t stop at just one betrayal.

After everyone wakes up in bed with someone other than their current partner, Lt. Raines (Aaron D. Spears) shows up. DOOL spoilers tease that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will stumble upon a dead body. Since Vincent Irizarry’s final air date is June 29, fans are assuming Deimos Kiriakis is murdered. Raines informs the party guests that they are all suspects.

During the course of the investigation, Lani implicates JJ in the crime. However, did he really kill Deimos or is he innocent? Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani feels guilty about kissing Eli and pointing the finger at JJ. Based on this, it seems that he is probably innocent.

Finding out who killed Deimos will be a challenge since Halo caused the party guests to not remember much from the night before. A few months ago, it was teased that the person who killed the soap opera villain will be shocking. The motive for the murder will also be unexpected. Considering how many enemies Deimos has in Salem, it will be hard to find someone who didn’t have a reason to end his life.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Halo causes Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) to fantasize about their vow renewal. How will this affect Gabi (Camila Banus) and Dario (Jordi Vilasuso)? Is this the beginning of a “Chabby” reconciliation?

What do you think will happen with JJ and Lani on DOOL? Who do you believe killed Deimos Kiriakis and what is the surprising motive?

