‘Star Wars: Battlefront 2’ Roster Rumor: Anakin Skywalker Not Included

The highly-anticipated Star Wars: Battlefront 2 might not feature the key character to the whole Star Wars saga — the chosen one himself, Anakin Skywalker — if the latest reports are anything to go by.

The folks over at Star Wars Explained revealed in a recent Star Wars: Battlefront 2 live stream on YouTube that EA DICE is facing some challenges with regards to making Anakin Skywalker playable in the game.

According to them, EA DICE associate design director Dennis Brännvall stated during the EA Play 2017 that it is difficult to include the character with Darth Vader also part of the roster.

Star Wars watcher and Youtuber Star Wars HQ says that this does not mean Anakin Skywalker will not find his way to Star Wars: Battlefront 2. EA DICE is apparently just testing the waters and gauging feedback as far as cross-era play is concerned.

After all, the game will feature characters and locations from the original trilogy, prequels, and the new era that started in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which is one of the things about the game that hype fans.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 allows the heroes and villains across these generations to meet and battle. Proof of that is Rey and Kylo Ren finding themselves in earlier settings.

However, it is especially tricky for Anakin Skywalker, seeing that his future self Darth Vader will be in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. If he will be added, there will basically be two versions of the same character running around the game.

Some fans argue that Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader are different enough to exist individually. After all, the latter is a full-on bad guy while the former still did some memorable heroics before he was seduced to the dark side. More importantly, it will be strange to have a Star Wars game without the character that started it all.

At the moment, nothing is confirmed yet, although it is expected that EA DICE can get around this. Star Wars HQ made mention of how both Anakin and Darth Vader existed in the original 2004 Star Wars: Battlefront where they can even face off.

In such cases, it is just more about making dream showdowns impossible in the films possible and forgetting about the logic of the story and the setting. Whether this will be the case for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 remains to be seen.

What fans can expect is that EA DICE will release a slew of free downloadable content (DLC), including new heroes and maps, which makes it possible that Anakin could eventually be added to the roster. For now, it seems that he might not be included in the main game.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 releases November 17 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

