U.S. President Donald Trump is facing yet another controversy, this time for allegedly spending hard-earned cash by taxpayers in funding fancy furnishings for the White House.

On Wednesday, Mic revealed some intriguing details about Trump’s alleged furniture shopping that might disappoint the majority of taxpayers. According to the news site, the president has spent about $133,000 of taxpayer money to furnish the Oval Office.

The whopping amount was allegedly spent since he took the highest post in the government in January through the end of May. Trump’s supposed expenses were roughly 2.6 times of what his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, spent in the same time frame. The analysis was based on the American Bridge PAC, a group “committed to holding Republicans accountable for their words and actions.”

Mic also shared the federal procurement records for the Executive Office of the President stating that Trump spent $133,053.95 on office furnishings — $35,000 of which was allegedly spent in the month of May alone. This is a far cry from Obama’s expenses, which totaled $51,204.25 during the first five months as president in 2009.

Trump appeared to have brought his extravagant lifestyle in the White House with the alleged pricey furnishings. One of the president’s notable purchases for his office was a custom conference table from Kittinger Company, Inc. Apparently, the table costs nearly $13,000.

The luxury company is known for its high-end “custom furnishings for many of the finest offices in this country and throughout the world.” It was revealed that the same company also created a conference table for former President Richard Nixon. However, it was clarified that Nixon paid for the table using his own money.

With Trump’s latest expenditure controversy, many were quick to make comparisons, particularly with his predecessor. It’s no secret that Trump has a history of criticizing Obama for his performance as president.

It can be recalled that Trump accused Obama of spending too much time golfing. Interestingly though, the former president reportedly golfed only once as compared to Trump, who reportedly golfed 19 times during his first 100 days in office.

Trump also slammed Obama for allegedly spending too much on travel. However, CNN pointed out that Trump is most likely going to end up spending more on trips in his first year alone compared to Obama’s two full terms.

Reports also revealed that Trump’s frequent weekend getaways to his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida, cost taxpayers over $20 million, with an estimated $3 million each trip. The president reportedly visited the place at least seven times since his inauguration.

President Donald Trump and his team have yet to comment on the said issues.

[Featured Image by Charlie Neibergall/AP Images]