‘Steven Universe’ Season 5 Episode 5 To Introduce A New Arc? Steven Soundtrack Lands In Billboard Charts

With no definite release date for Steven Universe Season 5 Episode 5 yet announced, the wait for the next installment could be frustrating for fans of the hit Cartoon Network series. However, the wait will definitely be worth it as exciting times are up ahead if latest speculations are correct. Of course, fans expectations are further stoked with series creator Rebecca Sugar stating that Season 5’s Mystery is far from over.

After Season 4 concluded with the release of its last two episodes on May 11, 2017, fans were pleasantly surprised when Steven Universe Season 5 promptly began a few weeks later. On May 31, Cartoon Network released Episodes 1 to 4 continuing to chronicle Steven’s adventure and managed to drop a number of cliffhangers that had fans wanting for more.

Unfortunately, fans may have to wait a bit longer to have their questions answered. After the airing of the first four episodes, Steven Universe Season 5 is on hiatus. The worst part is that no official word was given on when the series will return.

But if latest Steven Universe Season 5 speculations are correct, the upcoming fifth episode will be worth the wait. According to Den of Geek, the fourth episode is very transitional, which seems to suggest that the next episode could usher in a new arc for the series’ storyline.

Of course, the plot for the rest of Season 5 is being kept under wraps. But the first four episodes of the season introduced a number of developments that opens up a lot of exciting possibilities that may be explored when the show returns.

For instance, Pink Diamond’s murder is still one big mystery that is expected to be addressed in the coming episodes of Steven Universe. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a number of theories have been put forth regarding the issue. There are speculations that it may Yellow Diamond may be behind the murder while another camp believes that it was Rose Quarts who is behind Yellow’s shattering.

Den of Geek believes that Steven Universe Season 5 will likely see a final war in between the Gem Society ruled by the Diamonds and Steven and the Crystal Gems. When this happens, Steven’s most powerful weapon will be words. The Diamonds have taken over Gem Society, telling its inhabitants that Earth has been decimated. Steven could use words to describe the Earth he left behind and hopefully undermine the authority of the Diamonds.

The Steven Universe Soundtrack made the Billboard charts!!! Thank you so, so much everyone this is just amazing… thank you!!!????✨ pic.twitter.com/dPNDpRkrGD — Rebecca Sugar (@rebeccasugar) June 19, 2017

Meanwhile, fans can’t seem to get enough of the recently released Steven Universe Soundtrack Volume 1. In fact, the album managed to land in Billboard Charts.

The latest update came from series creator Rebecca Sugar. In a Twitter post, Sugar announced that the soundtrack made it to the Billboard Top 200.

The Steven Universe Soundtrack Volume 1 contains the top songs of the Cartoon Network series, such as “It’s Over Isn’t It,” “What’s the Use of Feeling (Blue),” and “Peace and Love on the Planet Earth,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Containing all the major songs from the series’ premiere episode until episode 120, the album is the perfect companion for a trip down memory lane.

