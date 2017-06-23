‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Paul Narita Horrified That Sonny Kiriakis Has Cursed Amulet

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of June 26 reveal that Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will make a discovery. He will find out that the man he loves, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) has the cursed amulet. How will this affect Paul and Sonny’s relationship? What kind of bad luck will Sonny endure as a result of him taking Chad DiMera’s (Billy Flynn) discarded amulet? Will Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) find out and if so, could Sonny’s life be in danger?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

The Salem residents that were stranded on a deserted island have been rescued. Last week, there was a shot of Sonny Kiriakis eavesdropping on Chad DiMera and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Chad decided to bury the cursed amulet on the island. Even though he didn’t believe in the superstition, Gabi was convinced that it meant the bad luck would be behind them. Fans were wondering if Sonny would dig up the cursed amulet and bring it back with him to Salem. On yesterday’s episode, the truth was revealed.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online reveal that Paul Narita will make a horrifying discovery. He will discover that his partner has possession of the cursed amulet. Several other people knew about the frightening legend of the amulet, including Chad, Gabi, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). However, it was never made clear if Paul knew about the alleged curse. Even if he has no idea of the object’s history, there is another reason he is concerned. The amulet actually belongs to Deimos Kiriakis and DOOL spoilers tease that he will find out that Sonny has it.

Throwback to the short hair and scruff. Yay or nay? A post shared by Freddie Smith (@fmsmith319) on May 7, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

With Sonny just getting his huge promotion as CEO of Titan, the cursed amulet could cause big problems. She Knows reported that next week, Sonny Kiriakis will make a big decision at the company. Unfortunately, it will be a decision that will be unpopular with a lot of people. Could the amulet already be starting to affect him? Will it cause turmoil at Titan? Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) has already warned Sonny not to get in too deep. It might be too late, because Paul has already seen the changes in Sonny and his quest for power is deeply troubling. There is also the issue of what Deimos will do to get the object back. DOOL spoilers reveal that Deimos will target Sonny, but is it because he took over Titan, due to the amulet, or a mixture of everything?

As fans already know, there is going to be a murder mystery in Salem. It is rumored that Deimos will die and since Soap Opera Digest reported Vincent Irizarry‘s final air date is June 29, that makes sense. In a Days Of Our Lives spoilers forum, viewers are worried about the murder storyline. Many of them are not pleased with former head writer Dena Higley’s writing. Even though she did create the script, executive producer Ken Corday revealed a few months ago that new head writer Ron Carlivati “restructured” it.

As for Deimos on DOOL, the Facebook page for Jason47’s Days Website reported the actor hinted he might still be seen until August. Since Deimos Kiriakis can’t die and still be seen walking around Salem, it is being assumed that there will be flashbacks.

What do you think is going to happen to Sonny Kiriakis on Days Of Our Lives? How will the cursed amulet affect him, Titan, and Paul Narita?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS]