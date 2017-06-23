Extravagant doesn’t even begin to describe the steps Kim Kardashian West has taken to go the extra mile for the KKW Beauty Launch Party. According to People, the KUWTK star decided to paint the walls of her home pink so they would match her beauty product line.

Kim opted to paint the walls inside of her home the exact same shade of pink as the packaging that her beauty products come wrapped up in.

According to People, Kim’s mother Kris Jenner frequently refers to her daughter as a perfectionist, so most didn’t find the extra step she took to be that surprising. Kim, herself, also made sure she looked perfect – as usual – for the launch party wearing a smaller version of her Vivienne Westwood Met Gala white gown.

Fortune believed the KKW beauty line would bring in roughly $14.4 million. And media outlets have claimed Kim’s beauty line as blown up the internet. From the moment she announced her plans to have a beauty line, people couldn’t stop talking about it. Turns out, the outlet’s speculation about how much Kardashian would make wasn’t wrong as her entire collection, which consisted of four different contour kits, managed to completely sell out within three hours of going live to be sold.

Unsurprisingly, Kim’s mother was the only member of the Kardashian family to attend the launch party other than Kim herself. Most assume this is because some of the other members of Kim’s family were not too pleased with Kim’s decision to dive into the beauty industry.

Kris was wearing a light pink dress that perfectly matched her daughter’s freshly painted walls. Kris Jenner seized the opportunity as an Instagram photo opp to show off how perfectly her light pink dressed matched her daughter’s fresh pink walls.

The Inquisitr has even previously speculated that Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner may even be jealous of Kim’s decision to run with her beauty line. Regardless of how Kim’s family does or doesn’t feel about her new product line, someone loved it as it didn’t take long for it to sell out. According to Kim Kardashian, she had roughly 300,000 make-up kits ready to try to keep up with the demand of her customers. In total, the 300,000 kits were estimated to bring in the $14.4M predicted.

