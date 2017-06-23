Real Reason Why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Is Being Moved To ‘Summerslam’ Revealed

Almost immediately after Wrestlemania 33, the WWE Universe learned that creative plans for the grandest stage of them all next year in New Orleans would be Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Aside from contempt for Reigns getting his fourth straight main event at Wrestlemania, the WWE Universe was curious how the powers that be intended to keep him out of the title picture for a year.

As the past few months have passed by, television ratings for Raw and SmackDown Live have been steadily plummeting with each passing week. Meanwhile, John Cena and Brock Lesnar have been absent from WWE television. It’s becoming more apparent that WWE officials should need to move Lesnar vs. Reigns to WWE Summerslam. Recently, there has been speculation about that decision being made for one specific reason.

It’s now being reported that WWE officials are getting more serious about booking Lesnar vs. Reigns for the ‘Summerslam’ PPV in order to get The Beast and the WWE Universal Championship back on Raw for a big ratings boost. Raw’s ratings have been so low that WWE officials have taken SmackDown Live’s exclusivity of John Cena away and made him a free agent who is capable of performing on both brands simultaneously.

Raw’s television ratings should improve when John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and the WWE Universal Title at all back on WWE television. If the powers that be are pulling the trigger on Lesnar vs Reigns for ‘Summerslam’ this year, it’s extremely likely that Roman will win the WWE Universal Title from Brock. However, that win would bring up a lot of questions for the powers that be to answer heading into Wrestlemania 34 next April.

After WWE Summerslam, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship would likely be the main event of Wrestlemania 34. Cena hasn’t main evented the grandest stage of them all in five years and doing it with Roman Reigns could be his last. The WWE Universe may not be thrilled about John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, but it’s hard to argue that the match would be a major selling point for the company.

However, Brock Lesnar would need another match for the event since Reigns would be busy with Cena. The anticipated showdown with Finn Balor is one possibility, but WWE officials could book him into any rivalry they wanted to for the event. It’s understandable that the powers that be wanted to see Lesnar vs. Reigns at Wrestlemania, but with ratings declining and the company in need of a boost, their match may be better off happening at the biggest show of the summer instead of the grandest stage of them all.

[Featured Image by WWE]