Reason Why Charlotte Flair Was Drafted To ‘SmackDown Live’ Revealed

Charlotte Flair is certainly a cut above the rest when it comes to the women’s division. Ever since being drafted to the main roster in the summer of 2015, Charlotte has shown to be the most dominant women on the roster, winning the Diva’s Championship just months after coming up from NXT. Charlotte kept this title until it was retired at WrestleMania 32, before winning the match against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to be crowned the new Women’s Champion.

Charlotte then had one of the most intense feuds in the entire WWE with Sasha Banks, exchanging the championship with her on multiple occasions. One of these times was in Boston, Massachusetts, at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. She was instrumental in having the very first women’s pay-per-view main event in company history.

With these accolades, WWE needed Charlotte to propel the SmackDown Live women’s division, and that is what she did. According to PWInsider, Charlotte was drafted to the blue brand during the “Superstar Shakeup” for the purpose of adding more credibility to the division.

Along with Charlotte, the SmackDown Live women’s division consists of the inaugural champion, Becky Lynch, along with the current champion, Naomi. Accompanying them are Carmella, Natalya, Tamina, and now Lana. Apparently, although it was more of a fresh feel, WWE was not confident enough that the level of star power would be big enough for fans to be intrigued. However, with Charlotte, the expectation is that her popularity would add a dynamic to the division that causes more people to be interested, as well as help the other female talent to become more popular.

Right now, Charlotte does not have much of a feud moving forward in the immediate future. Despite this, she has an opportunity to own possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase, which guarantees her a No. 1 contender position for the championship.

If Charlotte does not win the briefcase, look for her to be in a feud with a heel for the purpose to elevate her opponent’s status on the brand. For the past few weeks, Charlotte has been eyeing Tamina, which could make for a very intense feud in the near future.

[Featured Image By WWE]