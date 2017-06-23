Ariel Winter And Levi Meaden: Is She Paying Him? ‘Modern Family’ Actress Denies ‘Breadwinner’ False Report

The Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden romance have become the subject of false reports, forcing the Modern Family actress to fire back at a tabloid that suggested that she is financially supporting her man.

According to USA Today, the 19-year-old actress reacted to fake news from Star magazine claiming that she is the “breadwinner” in her long-running relationship with Pacific Rim: Uprising actor Levi Meaden to the point of suggesting that she pays him to “take care of her.”

While the outlet attributed Ariel’s reaction to the false report to her young age, her tirade on the rumor over her social media accounts still showed that she is not someone to mess around with.

“How dare you make up stuff that you have no idea about?” she starts off in an Instagram post after calling out to the tabloid that has been known to fabricate stories about celebrities like Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden.

“I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person.”

She then went on to deny the allegations, declaring that her relationship with Levi is far from what the tabloid claimed it was. She even revealed that the 29-year-old actor would never accept any financial support even if she offered as he is more than capable of “pulling his own weight.”

Thanks for having us @dodgers! Amazing night! 🔥💙 #BlueDiamondGala A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

“He’s got a full career (including something huge that’s new) and works hard for it. He’s not just someone’s boyfriend.”

Moreover, she declared that she despises “fake news” and went on to urge the tabloid to “get your s**t straight.”

“I HATE fake news, but I guess that’s what our world has come to,” she added.

lol-ing at you Star Magazine 😂😂✌🏼 — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 21, 2017

Based on the tabloid’s report as cited by USA Today, sources of Star magazine reveal her friends’ worries about her “throwing too much cash his way.” The report about Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden also suggests that the actor seems to have hit the jackpot when he started dating the 19-year-old Modern Family star.

“Why would he go on auditions when he can stay home and still collect a paycheck?” the unnamed insider said.

Of course, the matter was immediately clarified after a rep for Ariel Winter told Gossip Cop that the report was fabricated and that it was an “incredibly insulting” insinuation for the actress and should really consider reaching out to them before publishing such stories to “avoid nonsense like this.”

“And while we understand that it is not within Star magazine’s normal habits to properly fact check, we would encourage them to reach out to us in the future so that we can clear up any confusion, and avoid nonsense like this moving forward.”

According to E! News, the “real story” about Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden encompasses a happy relationship that includes being each other’s red carpet date, getting matching tattoos, and ultimately caring for each other.

When your bf gets you matching jackets with your nicknames on them because you were having a sad day > A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 30, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

At one point, Ariel even shared that Levi cooks for her and “takes care of all that handy stuff” while she occasionally bakes pumpkin and apple pies during her guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May, something that may have sparked the idea for the Star magazine report.

“I’m like, the worst ‘wifely’ person but whatever. Like I said, I baked those pies. He does everything else.”

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are a celebrity couple—a fact that will always entail having tabloids like and gossipers twisting their statements into something else if only to pique the interest of their readers.

