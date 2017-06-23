Danielle Bregoli Dating NBA YoungBoy? ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Shares Flirty Instagram Exchange With Rapper

Danielle Bregoli may have a new man in her life, with the “Cash me ousside” girl sharing some flirty Instagram exchanges with the much-older NBA YoungBoy.

The 14-year-old star, who shot to fame after her appearance on the Dr. Phil show, has found a way to extend her time in the spotlight thanks in large part to her provocative social media posts. Bregoli has posted racy pictures and videos, gotten into feuds with other celebrities, and sparked plenty of rumors about her love life through exchanges with some other famous men.

The latest rumors about her dating life has its origin on social media, where the 14-year-old Danielle Bregoli and rapper NBA YoungBoy expressed their admiration for each other.

As XXL explained, the two appeared to be very flirtatious in the exchanges, which were later deleted.

“Both of the young stars allegedly posted now-deleted photos with each other to their social media pages, sharing their admiration for each other. While Bregoli wrote that they have their love for chasing after a check in common, YoungBoy said that his new lady has ‘nothing to worry about’ while she’s with him. The rapper even allegedly commented on Bregoli’s post of them posing together, writing a romantic message to her.”

NBA YoungBoy had an even more direct message for Danielle Bregoli.

“When I first met you to be real I had to stare you done,” YoungBoy wrote on Instagram.

This is not the first time that Danielle Bregoli has been connected romantically to an older rapper. Earlier this year, she shared some other exchanges with rapper Kodak Black, with the “Cash me ousside” girl appearing to enjoy the attention it brought before finally stating that she wasn’t in a relationship and in fact barely knew the rapper.

While Danielle Bregoli has not yet addressed the rumors that she is dating NBA YoungBoy, it does appear that she has a certain “type”– and that would be older rappers who have gotten in trouble with the law. Kodak Black has been jailed for long stretches related to parole violations and allegations of sexual assault, and NBA YoungBoy was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that police believe is connected to a string of other incidents, XXL reported.

It’s not clear if there is any truth to the rumor that Danielle Bregoli and NBA YoungBoy are dating, but if history is any indication then it’s likely not true. So far all of the rumors about the “Cash me ousside” girl’s love life have been off the mark.

