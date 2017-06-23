Danielle Stislicki Update: Facebook Page Initiates ‘Dani’ Bracelet Event To Coincide With National Search Day

This weekend, two powerful events are being held, both inspired by the missing Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki. A Facebook page dedicated to all things Danielle has organized this gathering, which will give attendees “Dani” bracelets and coincide with National Search Day.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Elizabeth Rose Newton has declared Saturday, June 24, as National Search Day in order to inspire people everywhere to search for those they are missing. Danielle is the main inspiration for the creation of this event, however, Elizabeth prompted people in a post on her page to “…look for the missing wherever they may be in the world from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.” on this special day. She noted she will be “…looking for Danielle…” although others “may be looking for someone different.”

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page, which also promoted National Search Day, has created the I Wear and Share For Dani & Find the Missing event to take place at the same time.

A post related to the event states the following.

“Coinciding with the already declared National Search Day on June 24th, for 2 hours only, the Find Danielle Stislicki team will be holding a special event from 1pm to 3pm! If you allow us to mark your car window(s) with a popular hashtag we have been using, we will offer #DaniBracelets in return for your bringing awareness to the disappearance of Danielle Ann Stislicki ad all of the Missing. Having many cars marked in support of finding the missing will demonstrate unity in our communities, and will show support to all families affected by such tragedies…”

The I Wear and Share for Dani and Find the Missing event is set to be held in the south parking lot of the Greenfield Presbyterian Church at 2312 Greenfield Road in Berkley.

It should be noted that bracelets will only be available while supplies last.

Thus far, police have offered the public very few details about Danielle’s case because the investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities have announced that Danielle was the victim of a crime, she probably never made it home on the day she vanished, and the Berkley home of a former co-worker of Danielle’s was searched just weeks after she vanished.

At press, police had yet to publicly name anyone a person of interest or a suspect in Danielle’s case.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five-feet, five-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,215, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,215.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]