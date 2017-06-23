Michael Beach Joins Ever-Growing Cast Of ‘Aquaman’

While fans are still reveling over the success and excitement of Wonder Woman, there is still an entire DC Extended Universe (DCEU) being built by Warner Bros. Other than Justice League, there are a number of other solo films still filming and that includes Aquaman which has a cast that keeps on growing. On Thursday, veteran actor Michael Beach officially became the next name to be announced for James Wan’s film.

As reported by Variety, Michael Beach has been cast as a character named Jesse Kane. This character will be involved with a group of hijackers on the high seas who ended up having a rather interesting run-in with Aquaman himself, who is played by Jason Mamoa.

This won’t be the first time that Beach and Mamoa have been co-stars as they both appeared on the hit show Stargate Atlantis. Mamoa was a series regular on the show, but Beach did appear in five episodes as Colonel Abe Ellis.

Beach is reuniting with someone else on the cast of Aquaman as well, and that would be director James Wan. In Insidious: Chapter 2 from 2013, which was directed by Wan, Beach took on the role of Detective Sendal.

Those still not familiar with Beach can look to James Cameron’s Abyss and The 100 which airs on The CW. The veteran actor is surely going to add even more to Aquaman which already boasts a cast consisting of Mamoa, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen.

DC and Warner Bros. have not yet released a lot of information regarding Aquaman, but the cast is certainly quite stellar. It is set to hit theaters on Dec. 21, 2018, but Aquaman will appear in Justice League which is being released on Nov. 17.

With the great reviews and box office success of Wonder Woman, fans are starting to have hope that the DCEU may not end up being as bad as they originally anticipated. Justice League not far away from being released and there are still solo films to come for The Flash, Aquaman, and others. So far, Aquaman has put together a great cast and Michael Beach only adds to the star quality which should help once it is released in theaters.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]