Tom Cruise Sex Claims: Actor Allegedly Had Affair With Co-Star While Fans Lined Outside For Sex

Shady details from Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s past have been revealed in a new book by his Risky Business co-star Curtis Armstrong. In his book, Curtis talks about the young Cruise’s promiscuity, claiming that he used to divide his time between Bible study and sex with fans.

Curtis Armstrong is recognized for his roles in the American Pie films and the TV shows Supernatural and Moonlighting. His first movie role was 1983’s Risky Business, in which he co-starred alongside Tom Cruise. Armstrong reportedly kept a journal of his experience filming the movie. The book, titled Revenge of the Nerds, presents shocking details about Cruise from this period, including the claim that he used to have sex with his co-stars while fans lined outside his hotel room waiting to give Cruise oral sex, the Express reports.

There have been questions regarding Cruise’s sexuality for years, with many claiming that the actor is secretly gay. Curtis’ revelations have definitely debunked these rumors, albeit not in way that makes the Hollywood superstar look good. Regarding questions of Cruise’s sexuality, Armstrong writes:

“The perpetual rumors regarding his sexual orientation were utterly mystifying. At least at that time, there was no question which side of that particular fence Tom stood on.”

The book reveals of Cruise’s alleged affair with Risky Business co-star Rebecca De Mornay. Curtis claims that the affair between the two was well known to all during the filming process. Curtis also reveals that when Rebecca’s husband Harry Dean Stanton would occasionally show up in the set, things would get intense, sometimes leading to a delay in the shooting.

“It’s no secret that Tom engaged in an intense affair during the shooting with De Mornay. Their romance was some time aborning. Part of the delay was caused by the presence of Harry Dean Stanton, who was involved with Rebecca… “It must have been a little galling to have your heart set on f***ing your co-star, and just when you think you’re starting to make headway, her significant other comes popping up out of a trap.”

And when he wasn’t involved with Rebecca, Cruise would entertain the local girls who, Armstrong claims, would line up outside Cruise’s hotel room. Armstrong claims that when he would ask Cruise if he wanted to join them down at the bar for a drink, he would politely refuse and claim that he needed to work out, study his lines, and “read the bible” before going to bed.

“I would ask him at the end of the day if he would like to join us at the bar for a drink. ‘No,’ I recall him saying, ‘Got an early call tomorrow. Got to work out still, study my lines. And then I like to read the Bible a little before bed.'”

Armstrong recalls finding around four young girls lining outside his hotel room one night.

“I remember thinking, ‘Tom’s going to be really upset if these hot girls interfere with his Bible reading.'”

He then mentions seeing Tom’s door open. A girl supposedly walked out of his room and headed down the hall while the first girl waiting in the line outside entered.

“This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successfully juggle Bible study and blow jobs.”

